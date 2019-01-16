POLITICS

Cape May community pitches in to help Coast Guard members during government shutdown

Cape May community pitches in to help Coast Guard members during government shutdown: John Rawlins reports on Action News at 4 p.m., January 16, 2019

CAPE MAY, N.J. (WPVI) --
Community members in Cape May are rallying around Coast Guard members who missed their first paycheck Tuesday, due to the ongoing government shutdown.

Jessica Manfre is the wife of a 17-year member of the Coast Guard. She is also the point person for a community-wide food bank effort some have dubbed operation shutdown.

"This is our pasta central, said Manfre, while giving a tour of the supplies. "That's a good, quick meal."

Some women from a local Methodist church dropped off $1000 worth of ACME gift cards

"To buy essentials, for what people need, said Doris Williams of the First United Methodist of Cape May Courthouse.

The Cape May facility is a major training base. About a thousand people continue to serve without pay, and hundreds have used the food bank.

Business from beachfront hotels to brewpubs to auto garages have been collecting food and offering discounts to those affectionately known as 'Coasties.'

"They have helped us with our commercial fishing families," said Jim O'Brien of O'Brien Auto Repair. "They get out at bed at night four our families when they need it, so we are here to help them when they need it."

Finally, the Morey Organization, from the amusement piers, and Crest Savings Bank have teamed up to extend up to $1500 credit to those in the Coast Guard during the shutdown.

"We are willing to do up to 75 percent of their biweekly pay with zero percent interest and it will not be due until 30 days after their pay resumes," said Nancy Cleaver with Crest Savings Bank.

