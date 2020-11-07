Confident Joe Biden speaks of uniting nation as votes continue being counted

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=7614987" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC News Chief National Affairs Correspondent Tom Llamas breaks down the paths to victory for President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Three nights after election night and there was still no official winner for the 2020 presidential race.Despite no decision, former Vice President Joe Biden spoke Friday night, addressing the nation for the third time this week from Wilmington.Biden offered an optimistic outlook on uniting the country and on the election as thousands of ballots continue to be counted in battleground states across the country, including Pennsylvania."The numbers tell us a clear and convincing story: We're going to win this race," Biden said. "Twenty-four hours ago we were behind in Pennsylvania and we are going to win Pennsylvania."Biden supporters stood behind a maze of fencing outside the Chase Center hoping to catch a glimpse of the man they want to be the next president."So excited, we're so excited, we actually just drove from Scranton," supporter Katie Collins said.Standing alongside his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, and against a backdrop of flags, Biden wasn't able to give the acceptance speech his aides had hoped. But he hit notes of unity, seemingly aimed at cooling the temperature of a heated, divided nation."We have to remember the purpose of our politics isn't total unrelenting, unending warfare," he said. "No, the purpose of our politics, the work of our nation, isn't to fan the flames of conflict, but to solve problems, to guarantee justice, to give everybody a fair shot."Biden's transition team has also started getting to work, ensuring the former vice president can begin building out a government in anticipation of victory."We're hopeful. The numbers are looking really good. We're just happy and here to support," supporter Tiffany Scott of Wilmington said."It just would be nice to get the process going quicker, but I'm glad to be here tonight," supporter Elizabeth O'Donnell of North Brunswick said. "I wanted to come here because I feel he gives hope and this country needs hope right now."Biden noted he has already won the most votes in history for any presidential candidate.He said a record number of Americans "chose change over more of the same."He told the nation that the political parties may be opponents, but they are not enemies."Let's put the anger and the demonization behind us," he said.Biden said he is already preparing to assume the presidency even though he has not been declared the winner in his race against President Donald Trump."I want people to know we're not waiting to get the work done," he said.Biden said he and Harris have held briefings on the coronavirus and the economy this week as the U.S. records record daily cases.He noted nearly 240,000 people have died from the pandemic and said he wants those families to know they aren't alone.He also addressed the millions of Americans who remain out of work and are struggling to pay rent or buy food."We don't have any more time to waste on partisan warfare," he said.-----The Associated Press contributed to this report.