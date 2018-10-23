A candidate for Delaware state representative is apologizing for getting caught on a security camera removing the flyer of her opponent.Home surveillance video showed 9th District Republican Representative Kevin Hensley stopping by a home in Middletown over the weekend.No one answers so he leaves his flyer.A few hours later, the Democratic candidate Monique Johns stops at the same home.Instead of just leaving her flyer as well, she removes Hensley's and replaces it with hers."It's discouraging. I pride myself on running positive campaigns, have ever since I've been elected to serve the people of the 9th district. It was just disappointing to see," Hensley said.The Delaware Democratic Party called out Johns, their own candidate, and rejected her tactics.Action News tried to reach her for comment.In a Facebook post Monday night, Johns admitted to the flyer theft, saying, "It was wrong and I should never have done it. This was a lapse of judgment that I humbly regret. Please forgive me. I won't make any excuses for this action. I have apologized to my opponent, my supporters, and now I apologize to the voters of the 9th Representative District."------