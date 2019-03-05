Politics

Delaware governor announces smoking age legislation

Delaware governor announces smoking age legislation. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on March 5, 2019.

DOVER, Del. (WPVI) -- Delaware governor John Carney announced Tuesday, he is backing legislation that would raise the legal age to buy cigarettes in the first state to 21.

During a press conference this afternoon, Carney was surrounded by supporters and advocates for Senate Bill 25.

He says that 85 to 90 percent of all lung cancer cases in the state are caused by smoking and that Delaware spends an astonishing amount of money on healthcare costs.

"The CDC says Delaware spends more than $500 million each year to treat smoking-related illnesses," Governor Carney said.

The proposed legislation would ban the sale of all tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21, including electronic cigarettes.

If passed, it would take effect as soon as Carney signs it into law.
