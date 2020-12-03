Delaware governor announces stay-at-home advisory, universal mask mandate

The advisory does not apply to Delawareans in workplaces and traveling to and from their places of work.
Carney is also issuing a universal statewide mask mandate requiring Delawareans to wear a cloth face covering anytime they are indoors with anyone outside their immediate household. A similar mask mandate, which required people to wear masks in public settings where social distancing was not possible, is already in effect. Children under 2 years old are not required to wear masks.
"I do believe the virus is very real, but I just feel like some of the things that they're doing is out of the norm. I just feel like they're just trying to control us," said Brandi Petrucci of Wilmington.
"It's well needed with the surge that's going on right now. It's going to be an inconvenience, but the big picture is I think we need to take another step back," added Charles Stanley.
Carney is also asking Delaware schools to pause in-person learning beginning December 14, transition to virtual learning through January 8 and return to hybrid learning on January 11.
Winter sports competitions will be prohibited from December 14 - January 11, but practices may continue under strict COVID-19 masking and social distancing guidelines.
A total of 37,456 positive COVID-19 cases and 700 deaths have been recorded in the state to date.
