COVID-19 case count continues to climb in Delaware's prisons

Delaware COVID-19 live updates, news and information
By
DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- The number of positive coronavirus cases continues to increase in Delaware prisons.

The Delaware State News reports that new information released Friday shows there were 70 new cases in three days.

The Department of Correction's latest update shows 291 inmates with COVID-19, with 249 being asymptomatic.

The department says there have been 10 virus-related deaths among inmates who also had serious chronic diseases.

One inmate died solely from the virus, the department said.

The state temporarily suspended in-person visitation and work-release programs earlier this month.

As of Monday, there were 35,654 positive COVID-19 cases across the state of Delaware, with a total of 772 deaths attributed to the virus to date.

*The Associated Press contributed to this report*
