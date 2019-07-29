Delaware Governor John Carney signs bill banning plastic bags

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Single-use plastic bags are soon to be a thing of the past in Delaware.Governor John Carney signed House Bill 130 into law on Monday.The measure bans stores in the First State from using plastic bags at check out for any reason. The ban goes into effect on January 1, 2021.The governor also signed an act Monday imposing new penalties for the dumping of trash on public and private property.In signing the measures, he said they were all about cleaning up Delaware's communities.