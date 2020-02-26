Politics

Democrat Roni Green takes state House special election in west Philly

PHILADELPHIA -- A west Philadelphia Democrat who has worked most recently as a union business agent won a special election Tuesday to fill a vacant seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

Roni Green beat employment agency owner Wanda Logan, a Republican, to finish the term this year of former Democratic Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell.

Johnson-Harrell, who had herself won a special election last year, resigned in December after being charged with stealing from a charity she ran.

She pleaded guilty last month to charges she spent the nonprofit's money on vacations, clothing and other needs and was sentenced to three months in jail.

Green and Logan will also appear on the April primary ballot. The district is overwhelmingly Democratic.

Three other House vacancies will be filled on March 17, in special elections for seats held most recently by Rep. Tedd Nesbit, R-Mercer, Rep. Gene DiGirolamo, R-Bucks, and Rep. Justin Walsh, R-Westmoreland. All three were elected to other offices.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswest philadelphiapolitics
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man murdered moments after entering garage in Manayunk
"We were ambushed." Outrage over safe injection site plan
How Philadelphia is preparing for coronavirus
Harry Styles makes surprise visit to Wawa store
Grandfather charged in toddler's cruise ship death changes plea
Trump can withhold grants to NYC, NJ in immigration fight: Court
1 dead following house fire in Chester County
Show More
TikTok 'skull-breaker challenge' leaves Cherry Hill teen with concussion
AccuWeather:Clouds And Drizzle Today, Steady Rain Late Tonight
Gritty defends Phanatic's new look
Route 202 reopens in Chalfont after 3-alarm fire
Trump to hold news conference on coronavirus US threat
More TOP STORIES News