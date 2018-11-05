POLITICS

Election Day 2018: Find your polling place and voting hours

Rally looks to inspire voters to get out and vote this Election Day. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on November 4, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Election Day 2018 is on November 6, and it's when a number of high-stakes, even contentious, local races will be decided.

Much of the focus across the country has been on House and Senate races, but Pennsylvania will also decide on who will be the Keystone State's governor for the next four years.

Before heading out to cast your vote, here is some key information to know:

VOTING HOURS

PENNSYLVANIA: Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

NEW JERSEY: Polls are open from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m.

DELAWARE: Polls are open from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m.

WHERE TO VOTE

Unsure of where to vote? Fortunately, all three states in our area offer polling place locators:

PENNSYLVANIA: Find your polling place here

NEW JERSEY: Find your polling place here

DELAWARE: Find your polling place here

