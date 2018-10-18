Former Congressman Charlie Dent Joins Matt O'Donnell on the Travel Mug Podcast

Stream the Travel Mug Podcast on iTunes by clicking here ... or on Google Play by clicking here.
The Republican joins me on the Travel Mug Podcast to talk about how moderates like him are dying off in Washington, why it is dangerous to build a party around a person rather than issues, who is on the GOP bench in a post-Trump world, if the Democrats ever asked him to switch parties, and why other countries, particularly in Europe, are experiencing the same things as the US: the polarization of politics, tribalism and extreme views on immigration.
Dent, now a fellow at the University of Pennsylvania, speaks to Matt at his office at the Perry World House on the Penn campus.
