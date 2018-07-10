POLITICS

GOP drops support for New Jersey candidate over racially charged writings

GOP drops support for NJ candidate over racially-charged writings: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 5 p.m., July 10, 2018 (WPVI)

WASHINGTON --
The House GOP's campaign committee is dropping its support for a New Jersey Republican running for Congress over his racially charged writings on social media and online.

An attorney who has hosted talk shows, Seth Grossman is the GOP nominee for an open seat in the 2nd District, which stretches inland from coastal Atlantic City. Grossman has posted disparagingly of African-Americans.

"Nobody ever accused me of being a bigot or racist until the moment I became a Republican candidate for Congress a few weeks ago," said Grossman.

Congressional candidate Seth Grossman is defending himself after the national GOP dropped their endorsement for the Republican and urged him to get out of the race.

Grossman secured the primary and is vying for New Jersey's second district.

Remarks seen in a video that recently surfaced served as the catalyst, but Grossman says the remarks were taken out of context and he had a broader point.

"I said diversity in the course of employment is a bunch of crap, I did say that," he said. "But I went on to say that every person in America should be judged by his or her hard work and not by how many diversity boxes they can check off on their application."

Grossman is also under fire for some social media postings.

Like a tweet defending himself over a controversial Facebook post he reposted in 2014. Grossman said he thought the post was pointing out ignorance and bigotry from both races and now he regrets it.

"I should've read it completely. There were some obnoxious remarks in there, some racist remarks in there, but I didn't notice it until media matters brought it to my attention," he said.

State Senator Jeff Van Drew, the Democratic Candidate for the 2nd District, would not bash his opponent but he did voice strong feelings about the issue.

"The people in the great district of New Jersey are going to have to decide and come to their own conclusion," said Van Drew. "What I will say is inappropriate for someone who wants to show leadership, who wants to be in US Congress."

The National Republican Campaign Committee's chairman, Steve Stivers, says in a statement, "Bigotry has no place in society - let alone the U.S. House of Representatives."

Stivers says the NRCC "withdraws our support" and urges Grossman "to reconsider his candidacy."

The campaign committee hopes to find a new candidate swiftly. It's a swing district that experts say is likely to flip to Democrats in November.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
