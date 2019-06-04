Politics

Hearing set to propose legalization of cannabis in Delaware

DOVER, Del. (WPVI) -- A hearing is set for Wednesday on a proposal to legalize cannabis in the state of Delaware.

The bill would make cannabis legal for adults over the age of 21, and would enable the state to tax it and regulate it, similar to alcohol.

Adults would be able to possess up to one ounce of cannabis.

If the bill is passed and signed by the governor, cannabis could be sold by compassion centers, which also sell medical marijuana.

Wednesday's hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. in Dover.
