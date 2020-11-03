Politics

Joe Biden will spend election night in his home state of Delaware

By
WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Voters turned out in force Tuesday in the key presidential battleground state of Pennsylvania as Donald Trump and Joe Biden headlined a statewide election in which millions of ballots have already been cast.

Polls opened on a day when Pennsylvania recorded its highest single-day total of new coronavirus infections. The pandemic formed an Election Day backdrop that also included a police shooting and civil unrest in Philadelphia and the potential for a drawn-out legal fight over late-arriving mail-in ballots.

Election officials cautioned the winner might not be known for days as counties begin tabulating more than 2.5 million votes cast ahead of time in the biggest test yet of the state's new mail-in voting law.

ELECTION COVERAGE: LIVE updates and resources for Election Day 2020 in Pa., N.J. and Del.

Biden will spend election night in his home state of Delaware, watching the results pour in with his family, his running mate and a small group of supporters



He made his final pitch to voters in Pennsylvania- stopping in Scranton- where he grew up- before heading to Philadelphia.

WATCH: 2020 election: Trump, Biden make final stops in presidential race

EMBED More News Videos

As we await 2020 election results for who will win the presidential race, Donald Trump and Joe Biden traded barbs and courted voters through the closing of polls on Election Day. 2



Democrats narrowly lost Pennsylvania in 2016 and with 20 electoral votes up for grabs, it could decide this election.

Senator Kamala Harris is also making the rounds in Detroit, another battleground state before joining her running mate in Wilmington Tuesday night.



Biden's campaign has been tight-lipped about what exactly he will do once the results start coming in, but we do know he will address the nation at some point.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdelawarevote 20202020 presidential electionpoliticselectionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE updates and resources for Election Day 2020
Federal judge orders postal inspectors to several states, including Pa.
How does ABC News make its Election Night projections?
Election Day: Ballot counting underway in NJ
Election Day Poll: What issues mattered most to local voters in 2020
NJ election: Voters choosing between Van Drew, Kennedy
Philadelphia begins the task of counting mail-in ballots
Show More
With post-election lawsuits looming, a final push for votes in Pa.
Trump, Biden make final stops in presidential race on Election Day
NJ ballot question: Should the state legalize marijuana?
Pa. voters go to polls on Election Day in Trump, Biden presidential race
From the 2020 election, some new political terms
More TOP STORIES News