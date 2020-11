Kenney asks for patience from Philadelphians during the election; city prepares for a record number of mail-in ballots to be counted

EMBED >More News Videos A sponsored 'Voter Express' trolley will be transporting people to the polls in Philadelphia free of charge now through Election Day.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia election officials have received more than 400,000 mail-in and absentee ballots as more people vote by mail than ever before in the city.By state law, ballots received by mail cannot be opened and counted until Election Day.Officials will begin processing and scanning signatures when polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday.City leaders said that means it could easily take several days to get a tally of the mail-in ballots.State election officials said the goal is to have every vote counted by Friday or earlier across Pennsylvania.Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Lisa Deeley, chair of the Philadelphia City Commissioners, asked for patience in an open letter to Philadelphians.They and said election officials will focus on a few election concepts: fairness, integrity, access and accuracy.Kenney and Deeley said the process will not favor any party or group and that aggressive behavior at polls will not be tolerated.Election officials will ensure that no ballots will be messed with or tainted. They said voting machines have been tested in two prior elections and that there will be well-trained staff and polling volunteers.The city is opening 718 voting locations, according to Kenney and Deeley. The two said nearly 85% of voters will be voting in the polling location they have used in their neighborhoods for years.City leaders stress that turnout will be strong, so expect long lines at the polls.Lines will seem even longer because of the need for everyone to stay six feet apart.Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.If you are in line by 8 p.m., you must be allowed to vote under state law.The full text of the letter issued by the mayor's office can be found below: