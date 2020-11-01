'Voter Express' trolleys transport voters to the polls in Philadelphia

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=7547568" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Need a ride to the polls? A free trolley service in Philadelphia is taking voters to the polls.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A free trolley service called the "Voter Express" is on a mission is to help people get to the polls starting Sunday through Election Day.The trolleys are part of a Live Nation and the Philadelphia Building Trades "Get Out The Vote" campaign.Masks are required to ride, hand sanitizer stations will be on board, and the trolley will stop at voting locations in neighborhoods like North Philadelphia and Kensington."Just how important some sections of the city are that need to get out and exercise their right to vote. So we're focused on those areas of the city," said Michael Barnes, president of IATSE Local 8.The trolley will also take a trip to Lincoln Financial Field Monday, which will be opened from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. as a ballot drop-off location. City commissioners will be there to collect ballots."I know I'm doing the right choice. I'm voting. That's everybody's right choice. We're doing what we can to broaden our future," said Ken Russo from North Philadelphia.Long lines have been a staple at the city's 17 satellite voting locations, with many people waiting hours to cast their ballots.Many voters, however, say it's worth the wait.More than 2.3 million people in Pennsylvania have already voted."Because of the things going on in the city. Things going on in the world. It's very important to vote and vote from the heart not just because you like what somebody said. Vote for who you think is the best candidate to win," said Reginald Treadwell from North Philadelphia.The free trolleys will be taking people to the polls now until Tuesday.