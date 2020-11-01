vote 2020

'Voter Express' trolleys transport voters to the polls in Philadelphia

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A free trolley service called the "Voter Express" is on a mission is to help people get to the polls starting Sunday through Election Day.

The trolleys are part of a Live Nation and the Philadelphia Building Trades "Get Out The Vote" campaign.

Masks are required to ride, hand sanitizer stations will be on board, and the trolley will stop at voting locations in neighborhoods like North Philadelphia and Kensington.

"Just how important some sections of the city are that need to get out and exercise their right to vote. So we're focused on those areas of the city," said Michael Barnes, president of IATSE Local 8.

The trolley will also take a trip to Lincoln Financial Field Monday, which will be opened from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. as a ballot drop-off location. City commissioners will be there to collect ballots.

EMBED More News Videos

Need a ride to the polls? A free trolley service in Philadelphia is taking voters to the polls.



"I know I'm doing the right choice. I'm voting. That's everybody's right choice. We're doing what we can to broaden our future," said Ken Russo from North Philadelphia.

Long lines have been a staple at the city's 17 satellite voting locations, with many people waiting hours to cast their ballots.

Many voters, however, say it's worth the wait.

More than 2.3 million people in Pennsylvania have already voted.

"Because of the things going on in the city. Things going on in the world. It's very important to vote and vote from the heart not just because you like what somebody said. Vote for who you think is the best candidate to win," said Reginald Treadwell from North Philadelphia.

READ MORE: Action News 2020 Election Coverage

The free trolleys will be taking people to the polls now until Tuesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsphiladelphiavote 20202020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTE 2020
Philadelphia prepares for 'avalanche' of mail-in ballots
More than 3M New Jerseyans have voted, 80% of 2016 turnout
Tricky treats: Neighborhood gets creative to hand out Halloween candy
Actor Paul Rudd hands out cookies to people waiting to vote
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia prepares for 'avalanche' of mail-in ballots
5 injured, 3 critically, after multi-car crash on NJ turnpike
Fire rips through South Jersey home
Philadelphia foregoes curfew for Halloween
AccuWeather: Afternoon Rain, Breezy and Chilly Today
Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured: Police
30-year-old man shot, killed in East Germantown: Police
Show More
53-year-old man shot twice, listed in critical condition: Police
At Bucks Co. rally, Trump says nation is at crossroads
New artificial intelligence identifies guns in security video
ATM explosion at Mayfair Wawa under investigation
Actor Sean Connery, 1st James Bond, dies at 90
More TOP STORIES News