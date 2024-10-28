Philadelphia DA sues Elon Musk, super PAC over controversial $1M voter giveaway

The DOJ warned Elon Musk's America PAC in recent days that his $1 million sweepstakes to registered voters in swing states may violate federal law.

DOJ warns Elon Musk his $1M giveaway to registered voters may violate federal law The DOJ warned Elon Musk's America PAC in recent days that his $1 million sweepstakes to registered voters in swing states may violate federal law.

DOJ warns Elon Musk his $1M giveaway to registered voters may violate federal law The DOJ warned Elon Musk's America PAC in recent days that his $1 million sweepstakes to registered voters in swing states may violate federal law.

DOJ warns Elon Musk his $1M giveaway to registered voters may violate federal law The DOJ warned Elon Musk's America PAC in recent days that his $1 million sweepstakes to registered voters in swing states may violate federal law.

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia district attorney sued Elon Musk and his super PAC on Monday over the billionaire's controversial $1 million registered voter giveaway.

The video featured is from a previous report.

The lawsuit from Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner claims Musk and his America PAC are "running an illegal lottery in Philadelphia (as well as throughout Pennsylvania)."

Musk announced the eighth winner of his super PAC's $1 million prize in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on Saturday and doubled down on his promise to continue offering the money to a registered swing state voter who has signed his petition. He said participants are not required to vote, but the online petition form says one has to be a registered voter to be eligible.

RELATED: DOJ warns Elon Musk his $1M giveaway to registered voters may violate federal law

"We're trying to get attention for this very important petition to support the Constitution. And, it's like, if we, you know -- we need the right to free speech; we need the right to bear arms," Musk said at the rally.

"So we're going to be giving out a million dollars every day through Nov. 5," he continued. "And also, all you have to do is sign the petition in support of the First and Second Amendment. That's it. You don't even have to vote. It'd be nice if you voted, but you don't have to. And then just basically sign something you already believe in, and you get a test to win a million dollars every day from now through the election."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.