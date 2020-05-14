President Trump to visit Lehigh Valley Thursday with focus on medical, COVID-19 testing stockpiles

Trump's visit Thursday is to a warehouse of Virginia-based Owens and Minor in suburban Allentown.
The Trump administration is preparing a new nationwide initiative to bolster U.S. manufacturing of critical medical supplies like N95 masks and ventilators that have been in dangerously short supply, senior administration officials tell ABC News.
Under the effort, the Health and Human Services Department would take the lead on monitoring hospital shelves and ordering enough supplies to last 90 days.
The focus would be minimizing reliance on production overseas by keeping production lines at U.S. factories "warm."
One official compared the new approach to how the military handles production of military cruise missiles - ensuring industry has the capability to ramp up quickly if there's a crisis.
"We're making sure that as we go into the fall, we're in a position where America never has to shut down again," a senior administration official.
The move is both practical and political.
Since the onset of COVID-19, the U.S. has been caught flat-footed on its ability to supply health care workers with enough protective gear. The problem was aggravated by much of the manufacturing of swabs, gowns and masks was done overseas.
Meanwhile, more than 36 million people have applied for unemployment in eight weeks since the virus hit the economy.
"This is a big step in the direction towards making critical products here in the USA, using ... American manufacturing," the official said.
The Trump administration has blamed President Barack Obama, who did not replenish supplies depleted following the H1N1 flu. According to one official, there were some 100 million N95 respirators before the H1N1 flu hit and only 13 million at the start of COVID-19.
President Donald Trump though had three years in office to rebuild the stockpile before the outbreak of coronavirus and a lack of testing crippled the country.
The precise details on the effort have not been released, and administration officials said it was unclear how many jobs it might save.
"This is going to require the permanent restructuring of a whole series of relationships, using information technology and contracting capabilities very differently than anyone has in the past," said another administration official.
Trump's visit also comes on the heels of remarks on Twitter where he expressed dissatisfaction in Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's handling of reopening the state.
The great people of Pennsylvania want their freedom now, and they are fully aware of what that entails. The Democrats are moving slowly, all over the USA, for political purposes. They would wait until November 3rd if it were up to them. Don’t play politics. Be safe, move quickly!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2020
Wolf pushed back on Twitter by saying we are winning the war against COVID-19 and that, "The politicians who are encouraging us to quit the fight are acting in a most cowardly way."
The dangers associated with #COVID19 may not be readily visible to all, but they are present.— Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) May 11, 2020
We are fighting a war that has taken the lives of too many people. And we’re winning.
The politicians who are encouraging us to quit the fight are acting in a most cowardly way.
It is Trump's second visit to Pennsylvania this year. Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes are perhaps this year's premier electoral prize state after Trump's unexpected win in Pennsylvania in 2016 helped pave his way to the White House.
Trump did particularly well in the politically moderate Allentown area.
Trump is expected to land at the Lehigh Valley International Airport around 1 p.m.
