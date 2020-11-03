vote 2020

LIVE 2020 Election updates, resources for Philly, Pa., NJ, Del.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The ballots are still being counted in Pennsylvania, as ABC News has projected New Jersey and Delaware will go to former Vice President Joe Biden in the race for the White House.

Get the latest election results from the 2020 race for president and contests in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

5:45 a.m.
Nevada Division of Elections says there will be no more election result updates until 9 a.m. PT/ 12 p.m. ET Thursday, Nov. 5.


5:11 a.m.
City Commissioner Al Schmidt says more than 65,000 mail-in votes cast by Philadelphia voters have been counted.


4:30 a.m.
ABC News projection:
Biden will win Hawaii


4 a.m.
Roads reopen in Center City Philadelphia


3:04 a.m.
City Commissioner Al Schmidt says Philadelphia will not stop counting all legitimate votes cast by eligible voters.


2:55 a.m.
Governor Wolf provides update on Pennsylvania election





2:20 a.m.
Trump touts wins in key states, says he will fight election in Supreme Court


Trump, in an early morning appearance at the White House, made premature claims of victories in several key states and said he would take the election to the Supreme Court. It was unclear exactly what legal action he might try to pursue.

Several states allow mailed-in votes to be accepted after Election Day, as long as they were postmarked by Tuesday. That includes Pennsylvania, where ballots postmarked by Nov 3. can be accepted if they arrive up to three days after the election.

President Donald Trump, in an early morning appearance at the White House, made premature claims of victories in several key states and said he would take the election to the Supreme Court. It was unclear exactly what legal action he might try to pursue.



2 a.m.
Pennsylvania voting updates

As of Tuesday night, ballots were still being counted across the Keystone State.

Pennsylvania's three largest counties - which sent out the most absentee ballots to voters, will continue counting their mail-in ballots through the night, and into Wednesday.

Allegheny County has scanned and uploaded 151,022 mail and absentee ballots, less than half of the 340,000 mail in ballots received as of this early this morning. In addition to finishing that process over the next few days, they will also have to process any ballots they receive between now and Friday. While the in-person vote could be fully uploaded by Wednesday, it's likely that it will take several additional days for a full count of absentee mail-in ballots.

Philadelphia is continuing to process absentee ballots received, in addition to those that will come in between Wednesday and Friday. The next update from city officials is expected at 9 a.m.

Montgomery County, the state's third largest, will continue counting through the night, and is not expected to provide any additional updates this evening

Read more HERE.

1:39 a.m.
ABC News projection
Biden wins Minnesota

1:23 a.m.
ABC News projection
Trump will win Montana

1:20 a.m.
ABC News projection
Trump wins Texas


1:15 a.m.
ABC News projection
Biden wins Rhode Island



12:53 a.m.
ABC News projection
Trump will win Iowa

12:49 a.m.
Joe Biden speaks to supporters in Delaware

Joe Biden is asking his supporters to "keep the faith" and urging them to "be patient" as the counting goes on in the drawn-out U.S. presidential election.



Joe Biden is asking his supporters to "keep the faith" and urging them to "be patient" as the counting goes on in the drawn-out U.S. presidential election.

The Democratic presidential candidate emerged Wednesday after midnight to speak on the election results that have left the outcome in the balance. He spent the evening watching the returns come in from his home in Wilmington, Delaware, then drove downtown by motorcade to make his statement outside the Chase Center.

He told a gathering of supporters that his hopes for victory remain high despite the uncertainty and cautioned them that it could take a day or longer to know who won.

He told them: "Your patience is commendable."

Hours after the polls have closed across America, however, the result is up in the air.

A number of key states still have hundreds of thousands of ballots outstanding, after a large influx of mail ballots have slowed down the count in states across the nation.



12:45 a.m.
ABC News projection
Trump wins Florida

12 a.m.
ABC News projection

Trump will win Ohio
Biden will win Virginia

11:45 p.m.
ABC News projection
Biden will win New Mexico
Trump will win Idaho

11 p.m.
ABC News projection
Biden will in California
Biden will in Oregon
Biden will win Washington
Trump will win Mississippi

10:45 p.m.
ABC News projection
Biden will win Illinois

10:39 p.m.
ABC News projection
Trump will win Kansas
Trump will win Utah
Trump will win Missouri


10:28 p.m.
ABC News projection
Trump will win Louisiana and Biden will win New Hampshire

10 p.m.
New Jersey voters approve recreational marijuana

9:37 p.m.
ABC News projection
Trump will win South Carolina


9:32 p.m.
Delaware's Sarah McBride elected as country's first transgender state senator
Democrat Sarah McBride won a state Senate race on Tuesday in Delaware, and would become the first openly transgender state senator in the country when sworn in.

9:30 p.m.
ABC News projection:
Trump will win Alabama


9:23 p.m.
ABC News projection:

Biden will win Colorado

Trump will win North Dakota

9:13 p.m.
ABC News projection:
Donald Trump will win South Dakota


9:10 p.m.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf held a press conference and urged residents to be patient.

" We may not know results today, but take a deep breath and be patient, it's most important we have accurate results and every vote is counted, even if it takes a little longer," he said.

Gov. Wolf on Pa. election results: 'Take a deep breath and be patient'



9:09 p.m.
Joe Biden will win the state of Connecticut, ABC News projects.


9:05 p.m.
Pennsylvania could see a "red mirage" and a "blue shift" this election. Jim Gardner is joined by former Philly Mayor Michael Nutter, political analyst Alison Young and David Thornburgh, president of Committee of 70
Pennsylvania could see a "red mirage" and a "blue shift" this election. Jim Gardner is joined by former Philly Mayor Michael Nutter, political analyst Alison Young and David Thornburgh, president of Committee of 70



9:04 p.m.
Road closures in Center City


9 p.m.
ABC News projection:

Biden will win New York



Trump will win Arkansas



8:24 p.m.




8:13 p.m.

ABC News projection:

Sen. Cory Booker (D) re-elected in New Jersey

Sen. Chris Coons (D) and Gov. John Carney (D) re-elected in Delaware

8 p.m.
ABC News projects Biden will win Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Massachusetts and New Jersey.

ABC News projects Trump will win Oklahoma.

7:50 p.m.:
Donald Trump will win the state of Kentucky, ABC News projects based on analysis of the vote


7:47 p.m.


7:40 p.m.
WATCH: West Chester University political science professor explains why Pennsylvania could decide this election
Dr. John Kennedy, West Chester University political science professor, explains why Pennsylvania could decide this election.



7:30 p.m.
WATCH: Breaking down why Pennsylvania is so important in this election
Breaking down why Pennsylvania is so important in this election. Brian Taff explains.



7:10 p.m.
Governor Tom Wolf released a video message this evening urging Pennsylvanians to remain calm and stay united on election night and the days ahead.

"Across the state, dedicated county workers are ready to tirelessly make sure everyone's vote counts," said Gov. Wolf. "But counting that tremendous number of ballots will take more time than we are used to. We may not know the results today, but I encourage all of us to take a deep breath and be patient. What is most important is that we have accurate results, even if that takes a little longer."

7 p.m.
Pennsylvania emerges as early focus of online Election Day misinformation

6:20 p.m.
Mail in ballots being processed tonight in Chester County, Pa.




6:00 p.m.
Election 2020: Ballot counting underway in New Jersey
At the Camden County Board of Elections, hundreds of voters dropped off their ballots, since New Jersey's election is mainly conducted by mail this year.



5:45 p.m.
Delaware election update

Officials in Delaware say as of 2:46 p.m., 164,962 absentee and vote by mail ballots had been accepted in Delaware, in addition to 229,072 votes cast in person. Some polling locations have reported intermittent issues with voting machines, which the Department of Elections is addressing.

Law enforcement has resolved two calls for service at polling locations. Delaware State Police were dispatched to 611 Campus Drive in Townsend for a report of a disorderly subject who would not remove a hat with a candidate's name on it. The issue was resolved without arrest and the voter cast their ballot and left the premise.

Troopers were also dispatched to 314 E. Basin Road in New Castle for a separate disorderly incident, where a candidate was reported to be involved in a verbal dispute with his opponent's volunteers for blocking his campaign sign. Troopers cleared the incident with no enforcement action required.

5:35 p.m.



5:15 p.m.
Joe Biden will spend election night in his home state of Delaware
Joe Biden will spend election night in his home state of Delaware, watching the results pour in with his family, his running mate and a small group of supporters.
Joe Biden will spend election night in his home state of Delaware, watching the results pour in with his family, his running mate and a small group of supporters.





4:55 p.m.
Philadelphia Election Task Force update
As of 4 p.m., 52 incidents have been reported to the Election Task Force in Philadelphia, of which 47 incidents have been resolved peacefully by prosecutors and detectives.

The vast majority of complaints pertain to alleged interference or electioneering. A handful of incidents reported to the task force, including allegations of filming people against their wishes and harassing voters in line, are under investigation.

4:50 p.m.
South Jersey voters choosing between Van Drew, Kennedy for 2nd District seat
Voters in South Jersey are deciding between incumbent Rep. Jeff Van Drew and Democrat Amy Kennedy in the race for the 2nd District House seat.



4:27 p.m.



4:21 p.m.



4:04 p.m.



2:56 p.m.



2:45 p.m.
Philadelphia begins the task of counting mail-in ballots

WATCH: Ballot counting underway at Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia
Election Day: Ballot counting is underway at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia on November 3, 2020.



2:40 p.m.



2:30 p.m.





2:02 p.m.



2:01 p.m.



1:44 p.m.



12:05 p.m.



11:47 a.m.



11:21 a.m.



10:28 a.m.



10:02 a.m.



10:00 a.m.



9:25 a.m.



9:00 a.m.



8:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he believes his large rally crowds during his fast-paced weeks of campaigning are the "ultimate poll" and translate into a lot of votes for his reelection.

Trump told Fox News Channel's "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday he will spend Election Day making phone calls to people who have been loyal to him and will go to his campaign headquarters in suburban Virginia to thank the staff.

Trump said he would declare himself the winner of the election "Only when there's victory." There has been concern that Trump will declare victory early -- before vote counts are definitive. But the Republican president told Fox there's no reason to "play games." He says he thinks he has a "very solid chance at winning."

8:30 a.m.

Joe Biden has started Election Day with a visit to church - and the grave of his late son, Beau.

Biden and his wife, Jill, made an early morning stop at St. Joseph's on the Brandywine in Wilmington, Delaware, the church he typically visits on Sunday when home. Biden had granddaughters Finnegan and Natalie in tow Tuesday.

After a brief church visit, the four walked to Beau Biden's grave in the church cemetery.

Beau died of brain cancer in 2015, and Biden often speaks on the campaign trail of his courage while deployed to Iraq as a major in the Delaware Army National Guard.

7:51 a.m.


7:16 a.m.


7:15 a.m.


7:00 a.m.
Polls open in Pennsylvania and Delaware

6:00 a.m.
Polls open in New Jersey

What time do polls open and close?

Pennsylvania: Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

New Jersey: Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Delaware: Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pennsylvania:

If you changed your mind about voting by mail in Pennsylvania, or there was a problem with your mail-in vote, you can go to a polling place to cast a ballot.

Your mail-in ballot will be voided so you can vote on the machine in-person. If you don't take your mail-in ballot with you, you can still vote at the polls but with a provisional ballot, essentially a paper ballot.

If you are a registered voter but your eligibility to vote at your polling place is uncertain, you have the right to vote with a provisional ballot.

LINK: More info about provisional ballots in Pennsylvania

New Jersey:

The election in New Jersey is being conducted mostly by mail. While you can still vote in-person, you can only do so with a provisional ballot.

Voters who have a disability that prevents them from voting on a paper ballot will be provided access to an accessible voting device.

LINK: More info about provisional ballots in New Jersey

Delaware:

Like Pennsylvania, voters in Delaware can cast their votes as normal on Election Day.

However, provisional ballots will be available for any potential issues.

LINK: More info about provisional ballots in Delaware

If you encounter a problem while trying to vote in Pennsylvania, New Jersey or Delaware, you can contact the following hotlines:
Pennsylvania:

1-800-VOTES-PA

New Jersey:
1-877-NJ-VOTER.

Delaware:
Call the Department of Elections in your county

