LIVE 2020 Election updates, resources for Philly, Pa., NJ, Del.

Get the latest election results from the 2020 race for president and contests in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.
5:45 a.m.
Nevada Division of Elections says there will be no more election result updates until 9 a.m. PT/ 12 p.m. ET Thursday, Nov. 5.
That’s it for election results updates until 9:00 am on Nov. 5. Here’s what has been counted so far:— Nevada Elections (@NVElect) November 4, 2020
All in person early votes
All in person Election Day votes
All mail ballots through Nov. 2
5:11 a.m.
City Commissioner Al Schmidt says more than 65,000 mail-in votes cast by Philadelphia voters have been counted.
Moments ago, we updated our results page to include more than 65,000 mail-in votes cast by Philadelphia voters, with many more yet to count. You can follow our results page here: https://t.co/Acrk5q3sYy— Commissioner Al Schmidt (@Commish_Schmidt) November 4, 2020
4:30 a.m.
ABC News projection:
Biden will win Hawaii
ABC News projects former Vice President Joe Biden will win Hawaii. https://t.co/NFtcVR7bxc— Action News on 6abc (@6abc) November 4, 2020
4 a.m.
Roads reopen in Center City Philadelphia
Update: Philadelphia Police have reopened roads that were closed to vehicular traffic overnight within the Center City traffic reduction zone. Drive safely. https://t.co/iI6OyDWWDP— Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) November 4, 2020
3:04 a.m.
City Commissioner Al Schmidt says Philadelphia will not stop counting all legitimate votes cast by eligible voters.
Philadelphia will NOT stop counting ALL legitimate votes cast by eligible voters. And we will report and report and report until the last vote is counted. See for yourself: https://t.co/El2XfWKxQw— Commissioner Al Schmidt (@Commish_Schmidt) November 4, 2020
2:55 a.m.
Governor Wolf provides update on Pennsylvania election
We still have over 1 million mail ballots to count in Pennsylvania.— Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) November 4, 2020
I promised Pennsylvanians that we would count every vote and that’s what we’re going to do.
Let’s be clear: This is a partisan attack on Pennsylvania’s elections, our votes, and democracy.— Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) November 4, 2020
Our counties are working tirelessly to process votes as quickly AND as accurately as possible.
Pennsylvania will have a fair election and we will count every vote.
2:20 a.m.
Trump touts wins in key states, says he will fight election in Supreme Court
NEW: Pres. Trump speaks as states continue to count votes on #ElectionNight: "The citizens of this country have come out in record numbers...to support our incredible movement. We won states that we weren't expected to win." https://t.co/DA8JdVxU42 pic.twitter.com/axeMlGjF09— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 4, 2020
Trump, in an early morning appearance at the White House, made premature claims of victories in several key states and said he would take the election to the Supreme Court. It was unclear exactly what legal action he might try to pursue.
Several states allow mailed-in votes to be accepted after Election Day, as long as they were postmarked by Tuesday. That includes Pennsylvania, where ballots postmarked by Nov 3. can be accepted if they arrive up to three days after the election.
2 a.m.
Pennsylvania voting updates
As of Tuesday night, ballots were still being counted across the Keystone State.
Pennsylvania's three largest counties - which sent out the most absentee ballots to voters, will continue counting their mail-in ballots through the night, and into Wednesday.
Allegheny County has scanned and uploaded 151,022 mail and absentee ballots, less than half of the 340,000 mail in ballots received as of this early this morning. In addition to finishing that process over the next few days, they will also have to process any ballots they receive between now and Friday. While the in-person vote could be fully uploaded by Wednesday, it's likely that it will take several additional days for a full count of absentee mail-in ballots.
Philadelphia is continuing to process absentee ballots received, in addition to those that will come in between Wednesday and Friday. The next update from city officials is expected at 9 a.m.
Montgomery County, the state's third largest, will continue counting through the night, and is not expected to provide any additional updates this evening
Read more HERE.
1:39 a.m.
ABC News projection
Biden wins Minnesota
1:23 a.m.
ABC News projection
Trump will win Montana
1:20 a.m.
ABC News projection
Trump wins Texas
BREAKING: Donald Trump is expected to win Texas, @ABC projects. #ElectionNight https://t.co/vKZZonmc4z pic.twitter.com/fzZLIsI3oS— Action News on 6abc (@6abc) November 4, 2020
1:15 a.m.
ABC News projection
Biden wins Rhode Island
BREAKING: Joe Biden will win the state of Rhode Island, @ABC News projects. https://t.co/DA8JdVxU42 #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/4oUMbljEaP— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 4, 2020
12:53 a.m.
ABC News projection
Trump will win Iowa
12:49 a.m.
Joe Biden speaks to supporters in Delaware
Joe Biden is asking his supporters to "keep the faith" and urging them to "be patient" as the counting goes on in the drawn-out U.S. presidential election.
The Democratic presidential candidate emerged Wednesday after midnight to speak on the election results that have left the outcome in the balance. He spent the evening watching the returns come in from his home in Wilmington, Delaware, then drove downtown by motorcade to make his statement outside the Chase Center.
He told a gathering of supporters that his hopes for victory remain high despite the uncertainty and cautioned them that it could take a day or longer to know who won.
He told them: "Your patience is commendable."
Hours after the polls have closed across America, however, the result is up in the air.
A number of key states still have hundreds of thousands of ballots outstanding, after a large influx of mail ballots have slowed down the count in states across the nation.
@JoeBiden addresses carloads of supporters outside as election results continue to pour in. He urged crowds to “be patient and keep the faith” @6abc pic.twitter.com/5IjXANPf11— Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) November 4, 2020
12:45 a.m.
ABC News projection
Trump wins Florida
12 a.m.
ABC News projection
Trump will win Ohio
Biden will win Virginia
11:45 p.m.
ABC News projection
Biden will win New Mexico
Trump will win Idaho
11 p.m.
ABC News projection
Biden will in California
Biden will in Oregon
Biden will win Washington
Trump will win Mississippi
10:45 p.m.
ABC News projection
Biden will win Illinois
10:39 p.m.
ABC News projection
Trump will win Kansas
Trump will win Utah
Trump will win Missouri
BREAKING: Donald Trump will win the state of Utah, @ABC News projects. https://t.co/DA8JdVxU42 #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/1fYqTk8xDf— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 4, 2020
10:28 p.m.
ABC News projection
Trump will win Louisiana and Biden will win New Hampshire
10 p.m.
New Jersey voters approve recreational marijuana
9:37 p.m.
ABC News projection
Trump will win South Carolina
BREAKING: Donald Trump will win the state of South Carolina, @ABC News projects. https://t.co/DA8JdVxU42 #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/RddZnq2NFO— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 4, 2020
9:32 p.m.
Delaware's Sarah McBride elected as country's first transgender state senator
Democrat Sarah McBride won a state Senate race on Tuesday in Delaware, and would become the first openly transgender state senator in the country when sworn in.
9:30 p.m.
ABC News projection:
Trump will win Alabama
BREAKING: Donald Trump will win the state of Alabama, @ABC News projects. https://t.co/DA8JdVxU42 #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/agHP5sZSMZ— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 4, 2020
9:23 p.m.
ABC News projection:
Biden will win Colorado
Trump will win North Dakota
9:13 p.m.
ABC News projection:
Donald Trump will win South Dakota
BREAKING: Donald Trump will win the state of South Dakota, @ABC News projects. https://t.co/DA8JdVxU42 #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/dvTcfOcPLM— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 4, 2020
9:10 p.m.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf held a press conference and urged residents to be patient.
" We may not know results today, but take a deep breath and be patient, it's most important we have accurate results and every vote is counted, even if it takes a little longer," he said.
9:09 p.m.
Joe Biden will win the state of Connecticut, ABC News projects.
BREAKING: Joe Biden will win the state of Connecticut, @ABC News projects. https://t.co/a56OwhBzh4 #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/LbrgWtBXMf— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 4, 2020
9:05 p.m.
Pennsylvania could see a "red mirage" and a "blue shift" this election. Jim Gardner is joined by former Philly Mayor Michael Nutter, political analyst Alison Young and David Thornburgh, president of Committee of 70
9:04 p.m.
Road closures in Center City
Center City traffic closures are in effect. Roads are closed from 20th St. to 8th St. from Arch St. to Walnut St. There are no impacts to SEPTA service or pedestrian access. All residents and essential employees, including hospital workers, can access the area by showing ID.— Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) November 4, 2020
9 p.m.
ABC News projection:
Biden will win New York
BREAKING: Joe Biden will win the state of New York, @ABC News projects. https://t.co/a56OwhBzh4 #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/nTbxKd22GH— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 4, 2020
Trump will win Arkansas
BREAKING: Donald Trump will win the state of Arkansas, @ABC News projects. https://t.co/a56OwhBzh4 #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/LJXsLIvUqG— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 4, 2020
8:24 p.m.
BREAKING: Donald Trump will win the state of Indiana, @ABC News projects based on analysis of the vote. https://t.co/DA8JdVgiFs #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/lwxA2rlgGz— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 4, 2020
BREAKING: Donald Trump will win the state of Tennessee, @ABC News projects based on analysis of the vote. https://t.co/DA8JdVxU42 #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/L91r8OxXCL— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 4, 2020
8:13 p.m.
ABC News projection:
Sen. Cory Booker (D) re-elected in New Jersey
Sen. Chris Coons (D) and Gov. John Carney (D) re-elected in Delaware
8 p.m.
ABC News projects Biden will win Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Massachusetts and New Jersey.
ABC News projects Trump will win Oklahoma.
7:50 p.m.:
Donald Trump will win the state of Kentucky, ABC News projects based on analysis of the vote
BREAKING: Donald Trump will win the state of Kentucky, @ABC News projects based on analysis of the vote. https://t.co/5zQiqHvJEF #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/reaM9rDi2i— ABC News (@ABC) November 4, 2020
7:47 p.m.
BREAKING: Joe Biden will win the state of Vermont, @ABC News projects based on analysis of the vote. https://t.co/GwwRl4EUb3 #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/mO5gqK4uZX— ABC News (@ABC) November 4, 2020
7:40 p.m.
WATCH: West Chester University political science professor explains why Pennsylvania could decide this election
7:30 p.m.
WATCH: Breaking down why Pennsylvania is so important in this election
7:10 p.m.
Governor Tom Wolf released a video message this evening urging Pennsylvanians to remain calm and stay united on election night and the days ahead.
"Across the state, dedicated county workers are ready to tirelessly make sure everyone's vote counts," said Gov. Wolf. "But counting that tremendous number of ballots will take more time than we are used to. We may not know the results today, but I encourage all of us to take a deep breath and be patient. What is most important is that we have accurate results, even if that takes a little longer."
7 p.m.
Pennsylvania emerges as early focus of online Election Day misinformation
6:20 p.m.
Mail in ballots being processed tonight in Chester County, Pa.
Mail in ballots being processed tonight in Chester county. They had a request for 172,000 ballots and they have received 140,000 . First vote numbers expected around 9:30. @6abc pic.twitter.com/J8uYINfZK9— Dann Cuellar (@DannCuellar) November 3, 2020
In Chester county right now, these DS-850 scanners can process/count about 100-150 ballots per minute, made by ES&S. First vote tabulations/results expected around 9:30.@6abc pic.twitter.com/EBlJ3QZOhE— Dann Cuellar (@DannCuellar) November 3, 2020
6:00 p.m.
Election 2020: Ballot counting underway in New Jersey
5:45 p.m.
Delaware election update
Officials in Delaware say as of 2:46 p.m., 164,962 absentee and vote by mail ballots had been accepted in Delaware, in addition to 229,072 votes cast in person. Some polling locations have reported intermittent issues with voting machines, which the Department of Elections is addressing.
Law enforcement has resolved two calls for service at polling locations. Delaware State Police were dispatched to 611 Campus Drive in Townsend for a report of a disorderly subject who would not remove a hat with a candidate's name on it. The issue was resolved without arrest and the voter cast their ballot and left the premise.
Troopers were also dispatched to 314 E. Basin Road in New Castle for a separate disorderly incident, where a candidate was reported to be involved in a verbal dispute with his opponent's volunteers for blocking his campaign sign. Troopers cleared the incident with no enforcement action required.
5:35 p.m.
It’s very busy outside the Chase Center in Wilmington. This is home to the Biden HQ for the evening as polls in our region will close in a couple of hours. Both Biden and Harris will address the nation from this lot. Continued coverage on @6abc pic.twitter.com/d9tI4A6HJ9— Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) November 3, 2020
5:15 p.m.
Joe Biden will spend election night in his home state of Delaware
Joe Biden will spend election night in his home state of Delaware, watching the results pour in with his family, his running mate and a small group of supporters.
Outside the Chase Center the stage is set up a little differently from the layout during the DNC in the Summer. At some point this evening @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris will address the nation from this stage. @6abc pic.twitter.com/yhocInlYJl— Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) November 3, 2020
4:55 p.m.
Philadelphia Election Task Force update
As of 4 p.m., 52 incidents have been reported to the Election Task Force in Philadelphia, of which 47 incidents have been resolved peacefully by prosecutors and detectives.
The vast majority of complaints pertain to alleged interference or electioneering. A handful of incidents reported to the task force, including allegations of filming people against their wishes and harassing voters in line, are under investigation.
4:50 p.m.
South Jersey voters choosing between Van Drew, Kennedy for 2nd District seat
4:27 p.m.
Wow. Voters are telling me this is a 2.5 hour line at Herbert Hoover School in Bucks County. And that’s an improvement. This morning people were waiting up to 5 hours @6abc pic.twitter.com/dYIBmTlOJJ— Beccah Hendrickson (@Beccah6abc) November 3, 2020
4:21 p.m.
4:04 p.m.
Polling places in NJ look different from your typical election today. Most people are filling out their provisional ballots at a table. This is Upper Twp, Cape May County. @6abc pic.twitter.com/IRfonbMbna— Trish Hartman (@TrishHartman) November 3, 2020
2:56 p.m.
"As goes Philly, so goes the state of Pennsylvania!" Joe Biden tells a masked crowd in Philadelphia as both he and Pres. Trump vie for the crucial swing state. #ElectionDay https://t.co/GwwRl4EUb3 pic.twitter.com/YVqouRYQit— ABC News (@ABC) November 3, 2020
2:45 p.m.
Philadelphia begins the task of counting mail-in ballots
WATCH: Ballot counting underway at Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia
2:40 p.m.
"I'm not thinking about concession speech or acceptance speech yet," Pres. Trump says during stop in to address RNC staff in Arlington, VA.— ABC News (@ABC) November 3, 2020
"Winning is easy. Losing is never easy—not for me, it's not." https://t.co/p6Fu1TyBTZ #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/rCDpMtHvRm
2:30 p.m.
- A federal judge has ordered the U.S. Postal Service to send inspectors to several processing facilities in key battleground states - including Pennsylvania - to ensure that no mail-in ballot is left behind.
Federal judge orders postal inspectors to “sweep” mailrooms for ballots that have not been sent out. @6abc pic.twitter.com/IbZE2O5qAA— Maggie Kent (@MaggieKent6abc) November 3, 2020
2:02 p.m.
CAMDEN COUNTY: There are currently 220k ballots in the election center building. Tens of thousands more are expected tonight.— Jaclyn Lee (@JaclynLeeTV) November 3, 2020
You’re looking at the “front end process” where county workers organize ballots by town before they start scanning process @6abc pic.twitter.com/3bnhzbS4Hg
2:01 p.m.
COUNT IS ON‼️ Mail-in Ballots being counted at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.— Maggie Kent (@MaggieKent6abc) November 3, 2020
As of yesterday, 343,000 mail in ballots have been submitted in Phila alone!
LIVE UPDATES: https://t.co/b3mg8RXSeX pic.twitter.com/5DVVmxcpkf
1:44 p.m.
#ElectionDay: Lines in at the lunch hour considerably smaller.— George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) November 3, 2020
Wait times were estimated at 2hrs, now about 45 min.
Action News Data Journalism team reports based on number of numbers of registered voters, polling sites may see about 1600 people today. #Vote2020 @6abc pic.twitter.com/HuYZPMH6DS
12:05 p.m.
- Some lines, but few issues so far for voters in suburban counties including Delaware County and Bucks County
11:47 a.m.
PA VOTERS: If you're putting your mail-in ballot inside a drop box, be aware that your ballot must be IN the drop box by 8pm or earlier. And not all drop boxes will be available or open until 8pm. Check the list. Drop off EARLY. Don't cut it close. https://t.co/9waTYtOYeh— nydiahan (@nydia_han) November 3, 2020
11:21 a.m.
People who witness concerning behavior should immediately report it to the Judge of Elections at your polling place and to the County Board of Elections, which you can reach by calling the Department of State’s Hotline at 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772). pic.twitter.com/MthkuOWZZz— AG Josh Shapiro (@PAAttorneyGen) November 3, 2020
10:28 a.m.
#ElectionDay: On the ground in Bucks County, PA.— George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) November 3, 2020
Long lines outside Sol Feinstone Elementary School.#Vote2020 @6abc pic.twitter.com/YkYZ0QL7w7
10:02 a.m.
In Haverford Twp now, as we visit Delaware County polling places on this #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/fvZrcXh4h6— Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) November 3, 2020
10:00 a.m.
9:25 a.m.
Today is #ElectionDay, New Jersey!— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) November 3, 2020
Make your voice heard:
🗳️Deposit your ballot in a drop box by 8:00 PM
🗳️Bring your ballot to your Board of Elections by 8:00 PM
🗳️Bring your ballot to a poll worker at your polling place by 8:00 PM
🗳️Vote in-person on a provisional ballot
9:00 a.m.
There are only a few hours left to hand-deliver your voted mail ballot to your county-designated location. 📨— Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) November 3, 2020
Don't mail your ballot. Return it in person before 8 p.m. tonight: https://t.co/JEARQHgldw. pic.twitter.com/cxMqHohKiq
8:50 a.m.
President Donald Trump says he believes his large rally crowds during his fast-paced weeks of campaigning are the "ultimate poll" and translate into a lot of votes for his reelection.
Trump told Fox News Channel's "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday he will spend Election Day making phone calls to people who have been loyal to him and will go to his campaign headquarters in suburban Virginia to thank the staff.
Trump said he would declare himself the winner of the election "Only when there's victory." There has been concern that Trump will declare victory early -- before vote counts are definitive. But the Republican president told Fox there's no reason to "play games." He says he thinks he has a "very solid chance at winning."
8:30 a.m.
Joe Biden has started Election Day with a visit to church - and the grave of his late son, Beau.
Biden and his wife, Jill, made an early morning stop at St. Joseph's on the Brandywine in Wilmington, Delaware, the church he typically visits on Sunday when home. Biden had granddaughters Finnegan and Natalie in tow Tuesday.
After a brief church visit, the four walked to Beau Biden's grave in the church cemetery.
Beau died of brain cancer in 2015, and Biden often speaks on the campaign trail of his courage while deployed to Iraq as a major in the Delaware Army National Guard.
7:51 a.m.
We’ll be tracking the voting lines all over PA today. The line goes all the way down the block. Love seeing democracy in action! @6abc— Jaclyn Lee (@JaclynLeeTV) November 3, 2020
This is in Lower Merion Twp. Montgomery County. #ElectionDay2020 #VOTE pic.twitter.com/z9U0Y4XqE9
7:16 a.m.
I haven’t been living in PA long, but I’ve never seen a line at my polling place (it continues behind me). And, you know what? I don’t mind waiting for as long as it takes. #Vote #ElectionDay #Elections2020 @6abc pic.twitter.com/v5KvqUq2Fm— TaRhonda Thomas (@TaRhondaThomas) November 3, 2020
7:15 a.m.
NOW:— Corey Davis (@CoreyDavis6abc) November 3, 2020
Polls are open in #Pennsylvania, NJ and DE until 8 p.m. You can #vote as long as you’re in line by 8. #ElectionDay @6abc
Voting information:https://t.co/QU8ociR9xF pic.twitter.com/0AjOJymojQ
7:00 a.m.
Polls open in Pennsylvania and Delaware
6:00 a.m.
Polls open in New Jersey
What time do polls open and close?
Pennsylvania: Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
New Jersey: Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Delaware: Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
FIND YOUR POLLING PLACE
VOTING BY PROVISIONAL BALLOT
Pennsylvania:
If you changed your mind about voting by mail in Pennsylvania, or there was a problem with your mail-in vote, you can go to a polling place to cast a ballot.
Your mail-in ballot will be voided so you can vote on the machine in-person. If you don't take your mail-in ballot with you, you can still vote at the polls but with a provisional ballot, essentially a paper ballot.
If you are a registered voter but your eligibility to vote at your polling place is uncertain, you have the right to vote with a provisional ballot.
LINK: More info about provisional ballots in Pennsylvania
New Jersey:
The election in New Jersey is being conducted mostly by mail. While you can still vote in-person, you can only do so with a provisional ballot.
Voters who have a disability that prevents them from voting on a paper ballot will be provided access to an accessible voting device.
LINK: More info about provisional ballots in New Jersey
Delaware:
Like Pennsylvania, voters in Delaware can cast their votes as normal on Election Day.
However, provisional ballots will be available for any potential issues.
LINK: More info about provisional ballots in Delaware
REPORT A PROBLEM AT THE POLLS
If you encounter a problem while trying to vote in Pennsylvania, New Jersey or Delaware, you can contact the following hotlines:
Pennsylvania:
1-800-VOTES-PA
New Jersey:
1-877-NJ-VOTER.
Delaware:
Call the Department of Elections in your county
More Election Day answers below: