LIVE 2020 Election updates, resources for Philly, Pa., NJ, Del.

That's it for election results updates until 9:00 am on Nov. 5. Here's what has been counted so far:



All in person early votes

All in person Election Day votes

All mail ballots through Nov. 2



1/2 — Nevada Elections (@NVElect) November 4, 2020

Moments ago, we updated our results page to include more than 65,000 mail-in votes cast by Philadelphia voters, with many more yet to count. You can follow our results page here: https://t.co/Acrk5q3sYy — Commissioner Al Schmidt (@Commish_Schmidt) November 4, 2020

ABC News projects former Vice President Joe Biden will win Hawaii. https://t.co/NFtcVR7bxc — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) November 4, 2020

Update: Philadelphia Police have reopened roads that were closed to vehicular traffic overnight within the Center City traffic reduction zone. Drive safely. https://t.co/iI6OyDWWDP — Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) November 4, 2020

Philadelphia will NOT stop counting ALL legitimate votes cast by eligible voters. And we will report and report and report until the last vote is counted. See for yourself: https://t.co/El2XfWKxQw — Commissioner Al Schmidt (@Commish_Schmidt) November 4, 2020

We still have over 1 million mail ballots to count in Pennsylvania.



I promised Pennsylvanians that we would count every vote and that’s what we’re going to do. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) November 4, 2020

Let’s be clear: This is a partisan attack on Pennsylvania’s elections, our votes, and democracy.



Our counties are working tirelessly to process votes as quickly AND as accurately as possible.



Pennsylvania will have a fair election and we will count every vote. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) November 4, 2020

NEW: Pres. Trump speaks as states continue to count votes on #ElectionNight: "The citizens of this country have come out in record numbers...to support our incredible movement. We won states that we weren't expected to win." https://t.co/DA8JdVxU42 pic.twitter.com/axeMlGjF09 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 4, 2020

President Donald Trump, in an early morning appearance at the White House, made premature claims of victories in several key states and said he would take the election to the Supreme Court. It was unclear exactly what legal action he might try to pursue.

Joe Biden is asking his supporters to "keep the faith" and urging them to "be patient" as the counting goes on in the drawn-out U.S. presidential election.

@JoeBiden addresses carloads of supporters outside as election results continue to pour in. He urged crowds to “be patient and keep the faith” @6abc pic.twitter.com/5IjXANPf11 — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) November 4, 2020

Gov. Wolf on Pa. election results: 'Take a deep breath and be patient'

Pennsylvania could see a "red mirage" and a "blue shift" this election. Jim Gardner is joined by former Philly Mayor Michael Nutter, political analyst Alison Young and David Thornburgh, president of Committee of 70

Center City traffic closures are in effect. Roads are closed from 20th St. to 8th St. from Arch St. to Walnut St. There are no impacts to SEPTA service or pedestrian access. All residents and essential employees, including hospital workers, can access the area by showing ID. — Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) November 4, 2020

BREAKING: Donald Trump will win the state of Indiana, @ABC News projects based on analysis of the vote. https://t.co/DA8JdVgiFs #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/lwxA2rlgGz — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 4, 2020

BREAKING: Donald Trump will win the state of Tennessee, @ABC News projects based on analysis of the vote. https://t.co/DA8JdVxU42 #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/L91r8OxXCL — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 4, 2020

BREAKING: Donald Trump will win the state of Kentucky, @ABC News projects based on analysis of the vote. https://t.co/5zQiqHvJEF #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/reaM9rDi2i — ABC News (@ABC) November 4, 2020

BREAKING: Joe Biden will win the state of Vermont, @ABC News projects based on analysis of the vote. https://t.co/GwwRl4EUb3 #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/mO5gqK4uZX — ABC News (@ABC) November 4, 2020

Dr. John Kennedy, West Chester University political science professor, explains why Pennsylvania could decide this election.

Breaking down why Pennsylvania is so important in this election. Brian Taff explains.

Mail in ballots being processed tonight in Chester county. They had a request for 172,000 ballots and they have received 140,000 . First vote numbers expected around 9:30. @6abc pic.twitter.com/J8uYINfZK9 — Dann Cuellar (@DannCuellar) November 3, 2020

In Chester county right now, these DS-850 scanners can process/count about 100-150 ballots per minute, made by ES&S. First vote tabulations/results expected around 9:30.@6abc pic.twitter.com/EBlJ3QZOhE — Dann Cuellar (@DannCuellar) November 3, 2020

At the Camden County Board of Elections, hundreds of voters dropped off their ballots, since New Jersey's election is mainly conducted by mail this year.

It’s very busy outside the Chase Center in Wilmington. This is home to the Biden HQ for the evening as polls in our region will close in a couple of hours. Both Biden and Harris will address the nation from this lot. Continued coverage on @6abc pic.twitter.com/d9tI4A6HJ9 — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) November 3, 2020

Joe Biden will spend election night in his home state of Delaware, watching the results pour in with his family, his running mate and a small group of supporters.

Outside the Chase Center the stage is set up a little differently from the layout during the DNC in the Summer. At some point this evening @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris will address the nation from this stage. @6abc pic.twitter.com/yhocInlYJl — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) November 3, 2020

Voters in South Jersey are deciding between incumbent Rep. Jeff Van Drew and Democrat Amy Kennedy in the race for the 2nd District House seat.

Wow. Voters are telling me this is a 2.5 hour line at Herbert Hoover School in Bucks County. And that’s an improvement. This morning people were waiting up to 5 hours @6abc pic.twitter.com/dYIBmTlOJJ — Beccah Hendrickson (@Beccah6abc) November 3, 2020

Polling places in NJ look different from your typical election today. Most people are filling out their provisional ballots at a table. This is Upper Twp, Cape May County. @6abc pic.twitter.com/IRfonbMbna — Trish Hartman (@TrishHartman) November 3, 2020

"As goes Philly, so goes the state of Pennsylvania!" Joe Biden tells a masked crowd in Philadelphia as both he and Pres. Trump vie for the crucial swing state. #ElectionDay https://t.co/GwwRl4EUb3 pic.twitter.com/YVqouRYQit — ABC News (@ABC) November 3, 2020

Election Day: Ballot counting is underway at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia on November 3, 2020.

"I'm not thinking about concession speech or acceptance speech yet," Pres. Trump says during stop in to address RNC staff in Arlington, VA.



"Winning is easy. Losing is never easy—not for me, it's not." https://t.co/p6Fu1TyBTZ #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/rCDpMtHvRm — ABC News (@ABC) November 3, 2020

A federal judge has ordered the U.S. Postal Service to send inspectors to several processing facilities in key battleground states - including Pennsylvania - to ensure that no mail-in ballot is left behind.

Federal judge orders postal inspectors to “sweep” mailrooms for ballots that have not been sent out. @6abc pic.twitter.com/IbZE2O5qAA — Maggie Kent (@MaggieKent6abc) November 3, 2020

CAMDEN COUNTY: There are currently 220k ballots in the election center building. Tens of thousands more are expected tonight.



You’re looking at the “front end process” where county workers organize ballots by town before they start scanning process @6abc pic.twitter.com/3bnhzbS4Hg — Jaclyn Lee (@JaclynLeeTV) November 3, 2020

COUNT IS ON‼️ Mail-in Ballots being counted at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

As of yesterday, 343,000 mail in ballots have been submitted in Phila alone!



LIVE UPDATES: https://t.co/b3mg8RXSeX pic.twitter.com/5DVVmxcpkf — Maggie Kent (@MaggieKent6abc) November 3, 2020

#ElectionDay: Lines in at the lunch hour considerably smaller.



Wait times were estimated at 2hrs, now about 45 min.



Action News Data Journalism team reports based on number of numbers of registered voters, polling sites may see about 1600 people today. #Vote2020 @6abc pic.twitter.com/HuYZPMH6DS — George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) November 3, 2020

Some lines, but few issues so far for voters in suburban counties including Delaware County and Bucks County

PA VOTERS: If you're putting your mail-in ballot inside a drop box, be aware that your ballot must be IN the drop box by 8pm or earlier. And not all drop boxes will be available or open until 8pm. Check the list. Drop off EARLY. Don't cut it close. https://t.co/9waTYtOYeh — nydiahan (@nydia_han) November 3, 2020

People who witness concerning behavior should immediately report it to the Judge of Elections at your polling place and to the County Board of Elections, which you can reach by calling the Department of State’s Hotline at 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772). pic.twitter.com/MthkuOWZZz — AG Josh Shapiro (@PAAttorneyGen) November 3, 2020

In Haverford Twp now, as we visit Delaware County polling places on this #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/fvZrcXh4h6 — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) November 3, 2020

Today is #ElectionDay, New Jersey!



Make your voice heard:

🗳️Deposit your ballot in a drop box by 8:00 PM

🗳️Bring your ballot to your Board of Elections by 8:00 PM

🗳️Bring your ballot to a poll worker at your polling place by 8:00 PM

🗳️Vote in-person on a provisional ballot — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) November 3, 2020

There are only a few hours left to hand-deliver your voted mail ballot to your county-designated location. 📨



Don't mail your ballot. Return it in person before 8 p.m. tonight: https://t.co/JEARQHgldw. pic.twitter.com/cxMqHohKiq — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) November 3, 2020

We’ll be tracking the voting lines all over PA today. The line goes all the way down the block. Love seeing democracy in action! @6abc



This is in Lower Merion Twp. Montgomery County. #ElectionDay2020 #VOTE pic.twitter.com/z9U0Y4XqE9 — Jaclyn Lee (@JaclynLeeTV) November 3, 2020

I haven’t been living in PA long, but I’ve never seen a line at my polling place (it continues behind me). And, you know what? I don’t mind waiting for as long as it takes. #Vote #ElectionDay #Elections2020 @6abc pic.twitter.com/v5KvqUq2Fm — TaRhonda Thomas (@TaRhondaThomas) November 3, 2020

NOW:

Polls are open in #Pennsylvania, NJ and DE until 8 p.m. You can #vote as long as you’re in line by 8. #ElectionDay @6abc

Voting information:https://t.co/QU8ociR9xF pic.twitter.com/0AjOJymojQ — Corey Davis (@CoreyDavis6abc) November 3, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The ballots are still being counted in Pennsylvania, as ABC News has projected New Jersey and Delaware will go to former Vice President Joe Biden in the race for the White House.Get the latest election results from the 2020 race for president and contests in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware Nevada Division of Elections says there will be no more election result updates until 9 a.m. PT/ 12 p.m. ET Thursday, Nov. 5.City Commissioner Al Schmidt says more than 65,000 mail-in votes cast by Philadelphia voters have been counted.ABC News projection:Biden will win HawaiiTrump, in an early morning appearance at the White House, made premature claims of victories in several key states and said he would take the election to the Supreme Court. It was unclear exactly what legal action he might try to pursue.Several states allow mailed-in votes to be accepted after Election Day, as long as they were postmarked by Tuesday. That includes Pennsylvania, where ballots postmarked by Nov 3. can be accepted if they arrive up to three days after the election.As of Tuesday night, ballots were still being counted across the Keystone State.Pennsylvania's three largest counties - which sent out the most absentee ballots to voters, will continue counting their mail-in ballots through the night, and into Wednesday.Allegheny County has scanned and uploaded 151,022 mail and absentee ballots, less than half of the 340,000 mail in ballots received as of this early this morning. In addition to finishing that process over the next few days, they will also have to process any ballots they receive between now and Friday. While the in-person vote could be fully uploaded by Wednesday, it's likely that it will take several additional days for a full count of absentee mail-in ballots.Philadelphia is continuing to process absentee ballots received, in addition to those that will come in between Wednesday and Friday. The next update from city officials is expected at 9 a.m.Montgomery County, the state's third largest, will continue counting through the night, and is not expected to provide any additional updates this eveningRead moreABC News projectionBiden wins MinnesotaABC News projectionTrump will win MontanaABC News projectionTrump wins TexasABC News projectionBiden wins Rhode IslandABC News projectionTrump will win IowaJoe Biden is asking his supporters to "keep the faith" and urging them to "be patient" as the counting goes on in the drawn-out U.S. presidential election.The Democratic presidential candidate emerged Wednesday after midnight to speak on the election results that have left the outcome in the balance. He spent the evening watching the returns come in from his home in Wilmington, Delaware, then drove downtown by motorcade to make his statement outside the Chase Center.He told a gathering of supporters that his hopes for victory remain high despite the uncertainty and cautioned them that it could take a day or longer to know who won.He told them: "Your patience is commendable."Hours after the polls have closed across America, however, the result is up in the air.A number of key states still have hundreds of thousands of ballots outstanding, after a large influx of mail ballots have slowed down the count in states across the nation.ABC News projectionTrump wins Florida12 a.m.ABC News projectionTrump will win OhioBiden will win VirginiaABC News projectionBiden will win New MexicoTrump will win IdahoABC News projectionBiden will in CaliforniaBiden will in OregonBiden will win WashingtonTrump will win MississippiABC News projectionBiden will win IllinoisABC News projectionTrump will win KansasTrump will win UtahTrump will win MissouriABC News projectionTrump will win Louisiana and Biden will win New HampshireABC News projectionTrump will win South CarolinaDemocrat Sarah McBride won a state Senate race on Tuesday in Delaware, and would become the first openly transgender state senator in the country when sworn in.ABC News projection:Trump will win AlabamaABC News projection:Biden will win ColoradoTrump will win North DakotaABC News projection:Donald Trump will win South DakotaPennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf held a press conference and urged residents to be patient." We may not know results today, but take a deep breath and be patient, it's most important we have accurate results and every vote is counted, even if it takes a little longer," he said.Pennsylvania could see a "red mirage" and a "blue shift" this election. Jim Gardner is joined by former Philly Mayor Michael Nutter, political analyst Alison Young and David Thornburgh, president of Committee of 70Biden will win New YorkTrump will win ArkansasABC News projection:Sen. Cory Booker (D) re-elected in New JerseySen. Chris Coons (D) and Gov. John Carney (D) re-elected in DelawareABC News projects Biden will win Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Massachusetts and New Jersey.ABC News projects Trump will win Oklahoma.Governor Tom Wolf released a video message this evening urging Pennsylvanians to remain calm and stay united on election night and the days ahead."Across the state, dedicated county workers are ready to tirelessly make sure everyone's vote counts," said Gov. Wolf. "But counting that tremendous number of ballots will take more time than we are used to. We may not know the results today, but I encourage all of us to take a deep breath and be patient. What is most important is that we have accurate results, even if that takes a little longer."Officials in Delaware say as of 2:46 p.m., 164,962 absentee and vote by mail ballots had been accepted in Delaware, in addition to 229,072 votes cast in person. Some polling locations have reported intermittent issues with voting machines, which the Department of Elections is addressing.Law enforcement has resolved two calls for service at polling locations. Delaware State Police were dispatched to 611 Campus Drive in Townsend for a report of a disorderly subject who would not remove a hat with a candidate's name on it. The issue was resolved without arrest and the voter cast their ballot and left the premise.Troopers were also dispatched to 314 E. Basin Road in New Castle for a separate disorderly incident, where a candidate was reported to be involved in a verbal dispute with his opponent's volunteers for blocking his campaign sign. Troopers cleared the incident with no enforcement action required.Joe Biden will spend election night in his home state of Delaware, watching the results pour in with his family, his running mate and a small group of supporters.As of 4 p.m., 52 incidents have been reported to the Election Task Force in Philadelphia, of which 47 incidents have been resolved peacefully by prosecutors and detectives.The vast majority of complaints pertain to alleged interference or electioneering. A handful of incidents reported to the task force, including allegations of filming people against their wishes and harassing voters in line, are under investigation. South Jersey voters choosing between Van Drew, Kennedy for 2nd District se atPresident Donald Trump says he believes his large rally crowds during his fast-paced weeks of campaigning are the "ultimate poll" and translate into a lot of votes for his reelection.Trump told Fox News Channel's "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday he will spend Election Day making phone calls to people who have been loyal to him and will go to his campaign headquarters in suburban Virginia to thank the staff.Trump said he would declare himself the winner of the election "Only when there's victory." There has been concern that Trump will declare victory early -- before vote counts are definitive. But the Republican president told Fox there's no reason to "play games." He says he thinks he has a "very solid chance at winning."Joe Biden has started Election Day with a visit to church - and the grave of his late son, Beau.Biden and his wife, Jill, made an early morning stop at St. Joseph's on the Brandywine in Wilmington, Delaware, the church he typically visits on Sunday when home. Biden had granddaughters Finnegan and Natalie in tow Tuesday.After a brief church visit, the four walked to Beau Biden's grave in the church cemetery.Beau died of brain cancer in 2015, and Biden often speaks on the campaign trail of his courage while deployed to Iraq as a major in the Delaware Army National Guard.Polls open in Pennsylvania and DelawarePolls open in New JerseyPolls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.If you changed your mind about voting by mail in Pennsylvania, or there was a problem with your mail-in vote, you can go to a polling place to cast a ballot.Your mail-in ballot will be voided so you can vote on the machine in-person. If you don't take your mail-in ballot with you, you can still vote at the polls but with a provisional ballot, essentially a paper ballot.If you are a registered voter but your eligibility to vote at your polling place is uncertain, you have the right to vote with a provisional ballot.The election in New Jersey is being conducted mostly by mail. While you can still vote in-person, you can only do so with a provisional ballot.Voters who have a disability that prevents them from voting on a paper ballot will be provided access to an accessible voting device.Like Pennsylvania, voters in Delaware can cast their votes as normal on Election Day.However, provisional ballots will be available for any potential issues.If you encounter a problem while trying to vote in Pennsylvania, New Jersey or Delaware, you can contact the following hotlines:1-800-VOTES-PA1-877-NJ-VOTER.More Election Day answers below: