New Jersey voters now know which candidates they will be voting for in November's midterm elections.Congressman Donald Norcross easily defeated his Democratic challengers in New Jersey's 1st Congressional District.Norcross will take on Republican Paul Dilks, who ran unopposed.New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez will get another chance at re-election.It wasn't certain that he would win the primary, because just months ago Menendez was embroiled in a federal corruption case.His trial ended in a hung jury, and prosecutors dropped the charges, clearing the way for Menendez to run again.Menendez will face Republican Bob Hugin for the midterm elections in November.Republican congressional candidate Seth Grossman surprised election watchers with an upset win in a four-way contest in New Jersey's 2nd district.The seat is held by Republican Frank LoBiondo, who is retiring.Grossman will face the Democratic nominee, Jeff Vandrew.