New Jersey governor signs law banning underage marriage

New Jersey has become the second state in the nation to ban marriage for anyone under 18.

TRENTON, N.J. --
New Jersey has become the second state in the nation to ban marriage for anyone under 18.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed the bill Friday. Delaware enacted a ban in May.

Murphy says the legislation would put an end to child marriages and particularly help young women.

The law bars the state from issuing marriage or civil union licenses anyone under 18, regardless of parental or judicial consent.

Under previous law parents or guardians could consent to underage marriage, and if the minor was under 16, a judge also had to consent.

The most recent data from the New Jersey Department of Health show there have been 3,600 minors who got married from 1995-2015.

Lawmakers and advocates say the legislation is necessary to prevent forced marriages.

