New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy asks for more ventilators as COVID-19 cases climb to more than 13,000 across state

We have 2,316 new positive #COVID19 cases, bringing our total to 13,386.

• Atlantic: 24

• Bergen: 2,169

• Burlington: 142

• Camden: 163

• Cape May: 9

• Cumberland: 11

• Essex: 1,227

• Gloucester: 72

• Hudson: 974

• Hunterdon: 66 pic.twitter.com/NUQlb9HhOB — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 29, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6059038" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said homeowners are getting a 90-day grace period on mortgage payments.

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Additional ventilators are currently the New Jersey's biggest need to combat the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Phil Murphy said Sunday.Murphy, a Democrat, said on ABC's "This Week" that he made a request for more ventilators during a call with federal officials Saturday night."The big headline for us right now are ventilators. We had a very specific conversation with the White House last night about ventilators. That's our No. 1 ask. It's our No. 1 need. And that's the one that we are focused most on right now," Murphy said.He said the state also has significant need of personal protective equipment for medical professionals.Murphy said President Trump's proposed travel advisory for New Jersey, New York and Connecticut was fine with him, noting that state residents were largely avoiding travel."The fact of the matter is people aren't really traveling a whole lot," Murphy said. "A travel warning we're fine with. The fact of the matter is we are all in flattening that curve, social distancing as aggressive as any states in America and we'll continue to be that way."More than 13,000 people in New Jersey have tested positive and at least 140 have died from COVID-19.For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.A look at coronavirus developments Sunday:The acting superintendent of New Jersey's state police said about 700 police officers in the state have so far tested positive for the coronavirus.NJ.com quoted Col. Patrick Callahan saying two officers who had been in serious condition are now considered stable, and none have died.New Jersey has about 36,000 full-time police officers.Murphy announced a 90-day grace period for mortgage payments for borrowers affected economically by the coronavirus. Not making payments during that period can't be used to downgrade borrowers' credit ratings, and late fees won't be allowed, Murphy said. He also urged landlords taking advantage of the grace period to pass relief onto renters, and reminded landlords that renters cannot be evicted during the crisis.Murphy ordered acute care hospitals and health systems to begin reporting daily their supplies of personal protective equipment.___Drive-thru testing centers in Bergen and Monmouth counties were open Saturday solely for first responders and health care workers who were showing symptoms. Beginning Sunday, the centers - at Bergen County College in Paramus and the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel - will open on alternate days and provide up to 500 tests each day, roughly double what they each have been offering daily until now.Murphy said the modification was made to ease pressure on staffing and resources.A new drive-thru testing site will open on Monday at the County College of Morris in Randolph, by appointment for residents who have a referral from a health care provider.For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.