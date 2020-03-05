Coronavirus

How long can coronavirus live on surfaces like money, clothing, pets?

How long can coronavirus live on surfaces such as money or clothing and what's the best way to protect yourself? A new international study is answering some questions.
A research letter in Journal of the American Medical Association details three patients overseas, all with positive COVID-19 tests, and all with symptoms.

Before cleaning the rooms, the virus was detected on more than 80 percent of surfaces. After disinfecting, samples came back negative.

Dr. Jonathan Stallkamp at Main Line Health says this underscores the importance of practicing good health hygiene and awareness of coronavirus may actually help prevent more flu cases this year.

RELATED: Can you catch the coronavirus from cash?
EMBED More News Videos

Can you catch the coronavirus from handling cash? Experts weigh in.



Things like good hand washing and disinfecting common surfaces is vital.

The EPA has a list of effective cleaners. The label tells you how long it takes to kill viruses.

As for how long the virus can live on surfaces before cleaning...

"Something such as a metal surface, it's not really great for a virus to survive, so that will go away quickly," said Dr. Stallkamp.

But he says with something more porous such as dollar bills or clothing, viruses can last longer - even several hours.
The company Rent the Runway is sending a letter to customers, saying clothing is thoroughly cleaned, steamed and pressed in high heat.

"Dry cleaning should definitely help, anytime temperature is elevated on surfaces that also helps to kill the virus," said Dr. Stallkamp.

And what about our four-legged friends?

"Pets aren't going to get COVID-19, the pets aren't going to be coughing and giving you coronavirus," said Dr. Stallkamp.

That being said, if someone has the virus and pets your dog or cat, then your pet's fur acts like any other soft surface. But they have to be around someone shedding the virus.

So as always, the more you can wash your hands, the better you can protect yourself.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckillnesscoronaviruspets
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Wawa employee tests positive for COVID-19 in Philly
'Top Chef' winner dies due to coronavirus complications
St. Luke's uses its 3D printers to address mask supply shortage
Partiers defying Philadelphia stay-at-home order
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wawa employee tests positive for COVID-19 in Philly
1st COVID-19 death in Philly, 342 positive cases
Trump implores Congress to move on coronavirus rescue package
Montgomery Co. relaxes COVID-19 testing rules as 2nd death reported
Partiers defying Philadelphia stay-at-home order
NJ reports 18 new coronavirus-related deaths
Philadelphia crime down amid COVID-19, police say
Show More
St. Luke's uses its 3D printers to address mask supply shortage
Online grocery shoppers seeing delays amid COVID-19
No Easter Mass in Philadelphia, Archdiocese says
Stay at home order extended to Lehigh Valley; Pa cases top 1,100
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
More TOP STORIES News