N.J. lawmaker proposes tax on tap water

N.J. lawmaker proposes tax on tap water.

TRENTON (WPVI) --
A New Jersey lawmaker is proposing a tax on tap water to repair and replace the state's aging pipelines.

Senator Bob Smith introduced legislation that would impose a 10-cent tax on every 1,000 gallons consumed.

Smith estimates it would cost the average household about $32 a year.

The bill has a ways to go before it hits Governor Phil Murphy's desk. It must first go through a committee in both the state Senate and Assembly.
