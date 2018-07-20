N.J. lawmaker proposes tax on tap water

TRENTON (WPVI) --A New Jersey lawmaker is proposing a tax on tap water to repair and replace the state's aging pipelines.
Senator Bob Smith introduced legislation that would impose a 10-cent tax on every 1,000 gallons consumed.
Smith estimates it would cost the average household about $32 a year.
The bill has a ways to go before it hits Governor Phil Murphy's desk. It must first go through a committee in both the state Senate and Assembly.
