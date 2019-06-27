Politics

Pennsylvania considers letting local police use radar to catch speeders

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WPVI) -- A proposal to allow local police to use radar to catch speeding motorists is on its way to the state House after nearly unanimous approval in the Senate.

Senators voted 49 to 1 on Tuesday for a bill that local departments have long sought.

Current Pennsylvania law lets only state police use radar, while local police must use other methods to figure out how fast people are driving.

A similar measure passed the Senate during the last session but died in the House.

If the proposal is enacted, local governments would have to post signs warning motorists that they are using radar.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicspennsylvania newsradarspeedingpolice
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman critical following hit and run on Roosevelt Blvd.
Ocean City beachgoers crinkle brows over Frenchy's umbrellas
Prosecutors: Mother killed son because he was getting in way of affair
Hahnemann employees to protest closure Thursday
Calif. woman, 21, killed in Bahamas shark attack
Deputy recounts rescuing newborn left in plastic bag
AP FACT CHECK: Claims from the 1st Democratic debate
Show More
Democrats rail against economy-for-the-rich in first debate
Target bringing back teacher discount on supplies, clothing
Rapper Meek Mill becomes co-owner of Lids
Boy, 13 critically injured in Kensington house fire
AccuWeather: Blazing Sun, Hot Afternoon Temperatures Today
More TOP STORIES News