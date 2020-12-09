Gov. Wolf in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19

The second-term Democrat said a routine test on Tuesday detected the coronavirus.
"I have no symptoms and am feeling well," Wolf said in a statement. "I am following CDC and Department of Health guidelines."
During a routine test yesterday, I tested positive for COVID-19.— Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) December 9, 2020
I have no symptoms and am feeling well and I am in isolation at home.
I am following CDC and Department of Health guidelines. Frances has been tested and, as we await the result, is quarantining at home with me.
Wolf's spouse, Frances Wolf, has been tested but has not received the result, Wolf said. She is quarantining with him at their home in Mount Wolf, near York.
"What's wonderful here is that he does not have any symptoms. He has said he feels well. You know what's going to be important is that he's closely monitored, obviously that he stays in isolation that he's closely monitored for any symptoms that may arise," said Dr. Jennifer Caudle, family medicine physician and associate professor at Rowan University.
Wolf is one of several governors who have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, including the governors of Oklahoma, Missouri, Virginia, Nevada and Colorado. President Donald Trump also contracted the virus.
WATCH: Dr. Caudle weighs in on Gov. Wolf testing positive for COVID-19
Wolf, who is 72, said he continues to work remotely.
In 2016, Wolf was diagnosed with a treatable form of prostate cancer. A year later he received a clean bill of health.
Wolf's public schedule for the past week had just one event -- a virtual news conference about the pandemic on Monday where he appeared along with his health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, and one of her deputies. All wore masks as they took turns at the podium.
His spokesperson, Lyndsay Kensinger, said others were tested at the same time, but she said federal health privacy rules prevented her from identifying them.
Nearly a month ago, the Wolf administration strengthened its mask mandate and required out-of-state travelers to test negative for the coronavirus before arrival. But infections, hospitalizations and deaths have continued to increase sharply in the state, prompting Wolf to reveal Monday that he is considering new mitigation measures.
Pennsylvania is averaging about 10,000 new confirmed cases per day, up more than 50% in two weeks, according to an AP analysis of data from The COVID Tracking Project. Hospitalizations have risen tenfold this fall. The state is averaging 140 deaths per day, up 64% since Nov. 24.
Wolf has repeatedly urged people to wear masks and to avoid congregating, and usually opens his broadcast news conferences by conspicuously using hand sanitizer.
RELATED: Gov. Wolf mulling over possible new COVID-19 restrictions as cases increase
"As this virus rages, my positive test is a reminder that no one is immune from COVID, that following all precautions as I have done is not a guarantee, but it is what we know to be vital to stopping the spread of the disease," he said Wednesday.
Dr. Caudle is reminding residents that those safety measures do work.
"Well, the truth of the matter is, despite Governor Wolf's amazing efforts, and we applaud him for that, there are many people who do not wear masks," said Caudle. "There's a lot of activity, whether it's inside the house or out, that that's still happening among small groups, so, no, wearing a mass, social distancing, etc, is the right thing to do. What's even more important is that we all must do this, that is what's ultimately going to keep us the safest."
Wolf is a former state revenue secretary and businessman who spent more than $10 million of his own money to win the Democratic gubernatorial primary nearly six years ago. He easily won reelection in 2018.
Mayor Kenney Also in Quarantine
During Philadelphia's weekly COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, Mayor Jim Kenney announced he was in quarantine again after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. The mayor said he was getting tested soon.
"I am currently quarantining at home after being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. I am free of any symptoms and plan to get tested soon. If you find yourself in a similar situation, do the right thing and self-quarantine," Kenney said.
Kenney also had contact in September with someone who tested positive resulting in the mayor speaking during the press briefings from his home instead of his City Hall office.
RELATED: Philadelphia could start offering COVID-19 vaccine next week if approved by FDA, officials said
The mayor said he is following the CDC's latest guidelines to quarantine for 10 days, unless he gets a negative COVID test after 7 days.
"We are still working hard to flatten this curve. Self-quarantining and testing are crucial ways that anyone who's been exposed can help," Kenney said.
I am currently quarantining at home after being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. I am free of any symptoms and plan to get tested soon. If you find yourself in a similar situation, do the right thing and self-quarantine. https://t.co/Km0LRMrSUh— Jim #MaskUpPHL Kenney (@PhillyMayor) December 8, 2020
The Associated Press contributed to this report.