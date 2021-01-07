President Donald Trump

Pelosi, Schumer call for President Trump's removal via 25th Amendment or impeachment

WASHINGTON -- House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, both Democrats, called for President Donald Trump to be immediately removed from office following the horrific events at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

They are the highest ranking officials to call for invoking the 25th Amendment or impeachment after a mob of the president's supporters stormed the building.

"The president of the United States incited an armed insurrection against America," Pelosi said.

EMBED More News Videos

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday joined those calling on the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to force Trump from office.



Pelosi cited Trump's potential to cause further harm to the country.

"Any day can be a horror show for America," she said.

Democrats and some Republicans want Trump removed before his term ends on January 20 with Democrat Joe Biden's inauguration.

"What happened at the U.S. Capitol yesterday was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president," Schumer said. "This president should not hold office one day longer. The quickest and most effective way - it can be done today - to remove this president from office would be for the Vice President to immediately invoke the 25th amendment. If the Vice President and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president."

EMBED More News Videos

Senate minority leader Charles Schumer called for removing President Trump from office following the siege on the U.S. Capitol building.



The 25th Amendment allows for the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to declare the president unfit for office. The vice president then becomes acting president.

Multiple sources told ABC News that there have been discussions between some Cabinet members and allies about using the amendment as a vehicle to remove the president from office.

It was not clear how extensive those conversations have been, or if Vice President Mike Pence supports such action, according to ABC News.

EMBED More News Videos

So what exactly is the 25th Amendment - and what are the other options to have the president removed from office?



What is the 25th Amendment?
Section 4 of the 25th Amendment, which was passed in 1965 and ratified in 1967 in response to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963, provides a process for the involuntary removal of a president from power. It has never been tested.

Here's how it works

  • If the vice president and a majority "principal officers of the executive departments" were to decide Trump is "unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office," they could send a written declaration to Congress and install the vice president as acting president.

  • There are 15 executive departments -- so, it would take Vice President Mike Pence and eight federal department heads to agree to go forward. The 15 are: Agriculture, Commerce, Defense, Education, Energy, Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, Housing and Urban Development, Interior, Labor, State, Transportation, Treasury, Veterans Affairs, and Justice.


    • EMBED More News Videos

    Learn more about this never used and somewhat complex method of removing a president.



  • What constitutes being "unable to discharge powers/duties" is not spelled out and is open to interpretation.

  • If the president were to challenge his removal, the amendment stipulates that Congress must vote within 21 days to uphold the removal, requiring two-thirds vote in both chambers.

  • If the vote fails, the president remains in office.


EMBED More News Videos

National Geographic photographer Louie Palu documents the siege inside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6.



In October, Pelosi unveiled legislation that would allow Congress to intervene under the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to remove the president, insisting at the time it was not about Trump but inspired by the need for greater congressional oversight of his White House after the president's COVID-19 diagnosis.

Pelosi raised questions about Trump's mental fitness soon after his COVID-19 diagnosis and demanded more transparency about his health. The bill in October would have set up a commission to assess the president's ability to lead the country and ensure a continuity of government. It came one year after Pelosi's House launched impeachment proceedings against Trump.

WATCH: Political analyst discusses what's next for President Trump


EMBED More News Videos

Political analyst Laura Washington discussed what could be next for President Trump.



Just weeks before the Nov. 3 election, with no hopes of the bill becoming law, the rollout was quickly dismissed as a stunt by Trump's team and top allies.

The legislation that would create a commission as outlined under the 25th Amendment says the vice president and a majority of principal officers of the executive departments "or of such other body as Congress" may by law provide a declaration to Congress that the president "is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office." At that point, the vice president would immediately assume the powers of acting president.

ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jon Karl also reported the possibility of a third option that would limit the authority of President Trump.
EMBED More News Videos

Jon Karl has more on a potential third option to remove President Trump from office.



(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.vice president mike pencehouse of representativesus capitol2020 presidential electioncongresslegaldonald trumpriotsenatelawsu.s. & worldpresident donald trumpnancy pelosi
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Capitol Police officer dies from injuries sustained during riots
Pennsylvania man among 5 dead in Capitol riot
Capitol Police officer dies from injuries sustained during riots
Capitol riot product of years of hateful rhetoric, experts say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Capitol Police officer dies from injuries sustained during riots
Pennsylvania man among 5 dead in Capitol riot
Woman who confronted Black teen over phone in custody
First Wawa drive-thru only store opens Friday in Bucks County
Maple Shade man gets prison for shooting neighbor's therapy dog
Driver crashes into Mayfair hair salon
Police: Man threatens to blow up home, throws knives at officers
Show More
76ers' Seth Curry tests positive for coronavirus: Sources
12 Pa. residents, NJ man arrested during Capitol chaos | FULL LIST
AccuWeather: More clouds today, sunny and brisk on Saturday
Education Secretary DeVos latest resignation after riot
Could Trump be removed from office? Experts weigh in
More TOP STORIES News