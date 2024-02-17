Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey discusses Senate's foreign aid package, 2024 election

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Tamala Edwards is joined by Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey (D) to discuss the U.S. Senate's approval of a $95.3 billion foreign aid and national security package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

They also talk about the bill's FEND Off Fentanyl Act, targeting interaction fentanyl trafficking that could help curb drug overdoses in local regions like Kensington.

Other topics include "greedflation" and price gouging and its effect on the U.S. consumer, concerns surrounding President Joe Biden's bid for reelection, the Democratic party's messaging and the upcoming PA Senate race.

The Inside Story panelists continue to discuss age concerns surrounding President Biden and former President Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 Presidential election.

They also talk about Delaware Senator Chris Coons' (D) move to defend Biden's age and address a possible double standard between the candidates.

Other topics include two special election wins for the Democratic Party in the tri-state area. Plus, could "Johnny Doc" Dougherty's nephew run for a House Seat?

Get the Inside Story with panelists Dom Giordano, Sharmain Matlock-Turner, Mark Segal, and Brian Tierney.