Vice President Pence to Philly police union: 'We will always have your back'

PHILADELPHIA -- Vice President Mike Pence made several stops in Pennsylvania on Thursday.After a bus tour in Lancaster, Pence hosted a discussion at Malvern wireless technology firm, Rajant Corporation Thursday afternoon."We actually believe that not only can we bring this economy back but we think 2021 can be one of the greatest years in the history of the American economy," said Pence during the meeting.The vice president then made his way to Philadelphia where he spoke to police officers and their families at a "Back the Blue Rally" at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5.Presidents Donald Trump and Vice President Pence have been big supporters of the police as demonstrations of police reform have spread across the country."You all prove the lengths to which law enforcement is willing to go to protect others. On behalf of President Trump and our entire administration, I'll make you a promise. We will always have your back," Pence said.Protesters were also on hand outside FOP headquarters.Dozens of supporters of the Trump-Pence ticket gathered outside the venue while a smaller number of people protested the pair and the police union outside.