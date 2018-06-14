Pepper-spray used to call for safety in schools

A congressional candidate in Colorado is going viral after he released a campaign ad that shows him voluntarily being pepper sprayed in the face to make a point about school safety.
The progressive house candidate Levi Tillemann uses the ad to criticize President Trump's plan to arm teachers with weapons as a way to take on school shooters.
Instead, Tillemann is proposing this -- give educators non-lethal self-defense tools, like pepper spray.
He says it's cost-effective, powerful and it won't accidentally kill a child.
