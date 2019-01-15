Philabundance sends food for furloughed TSA workers

The lines at Philadelphia International Airport are moving, with every person and their carry-on bags being carefully inspected by the furloughed workers who are necessary for safe air travel in this country, Transportation Security Administration employees.Due to the ongoing government shutdown, those men and women missed a paycheck on Saturday."You can definitely see the lack of morale when you are traveling, but as far as getting through I didn't have any trouble," said one traveler.TSA agents are essential government workers, and with the partial government shut- down entering its 25th day, the Union that represents these furloughed employees is working to make sure they can sustain their commitment to keeping air travel safe."Sooner or later these guys aren't going to have the means to come to work- simple as that- they'll come until they can't," said TSA Union President Joe Shuker.According to the federal agency, unscheduled employee call outs more than doubled on Monday compared to the same time last year. From 2.5 percent to 6.8 percent. In Atlanta, Houston and Washington shortages are causing major backups."I just felt sorry for the workers because they're not getting paid," said Paulette Askew. "It was really crowded."Some workers are relying on the kindness of others as they wait for the back pay to finally come in. Shuker has been in touch with Catholic Social Services."They're sending a palette of food Wednesday so we're going to break that down and have the officers go through that. Whatever they need they could take," he said.The union president is on his way from Philabundance down to the airport with a truck full of food to distribute to his employees who need the extra help.The truck will be parked outside the same workplace where they head in every day to work without pay.------