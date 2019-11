READ MORE: 2019 ELECTION RESULTS

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia has elected its first female sheriff.Former police officer Rochelle Bilal ran unopposed Tuesday.Williams faced sexual harassment claims from three women.Bilal, a 27-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department, is president of the Guardian Civic League and secretary of the local NAACP chapter.