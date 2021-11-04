Local Elections

Refresh for Updates

Governor
Winner Projected
New Jersey
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Philip Murphy*
Democrat
1,224,953
50%
Jack Ciattarelli
Republican
1,195,570
49%
Madelyn Hoffman
Ind
7,590
1%
Gregg Mele
Ind
7,120
1%
Joanne Kuniansky
Ind
3,564
1%

98% of Estimated Total Vote

Last Updated: Wednesday, November 3, 2021 10:51PM

*incumbent

Ques. 1: Permit College Sports Betting
New Jersey
Answer
Total Votes
Pct.
No
1,123,185
57%
Yes
846,561
43%

98% of Estimated Total Vote

Last Updated: Wednesday, November 3, 2021 10:51PM

Ques. 2: Non-Profit Gaming Proceeds
New Jersey
Answer
Total Votes
Pct.
Yes
1,241,340
64%
No
697,221
36%

98% of Estimated Total Vote

Last Updated: Wednesday, November 3, 2021 10:51PM

District 1: State Assembly
New Jersey
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Erik Simonsen*
Republican
39,357
32%
Antwan McClellan*
Republican
38,971
31%
John Capizola
Democrat
22,797
18%
Julia Hankerson
Democrat
22,051
18%
Michael Gallo
Ind
566
1%
Jacob Selwood
Ind
379
1%

100% of Estimated Total Vote

Last Updated: Wednesday, November 3, 2021 11:39AM

*incumbent

District 2: State Assembly
New Jersey
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Claire Swift
Republican
30,626
27%
Don Guardian
Republican
30,414
27%
John Armato*
Democrat
26,702
24%
Caren Fitzpatrick
Democrat
25,750
23%

100% of Estimated Total Vote

Last Updated: Wednesday, November 3, 2021 12:45AM

*incumbent

District 3: State Assembly
New Jersey
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Beth Sawyer
Republican
32,646
26%
Bethanne McCarthy Patrick
Republican
32,484
26%
John Burzichelli*
Democrat
29,754
24%
Adam Taliaferro*
Democrat
29,298
24%

100% of Estimated Total Vote

Last Updated: Wednesday, November 3, 2021 2:25PM

*incumbent

District 6: State Assembly
Winner Projected
New Jersey
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Louis Greenwald*
Democrat
40,796
32%
Pamela Lampitt*
Democrat
40,002
32%
Ed Farmer
Republican
22,619
18%
Richard Super
Republican
22,188
18%

93% of Estimated Total Vote

Last Updated: Wednesday, November 3, 2021 6:07PM

*incumbent

District 7: State Assembly
New Jersey
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Herb Conaway*
Democrat
41,863
30%
Carol Murphy*
Democrat
41,361
30%
Douglas Dillon
Republican
27,237
20%
Joseph Jesuele
Republican
26,807
20%

99% of Estimated Total Vote

Last Updated: Wednesday, November 3, 2021 6:10PM

*incumbent

District 9: State Assembly
Winner Projected
New Jersey
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Brian Rumpf*
Republican
60,288
35%
DiAnne Gove*
Republican
59,108
35%
Alexis Jackson
Democrat
25,733
15%
Kristen Henninger-Holland
Democrat
25,478
15%

100% of Estimated Total Vote

Last Updated: Wednesday, November 3, 2021 3:18AM

*incumbent

District 12: State Assembly
Winner Projected
New Jersey
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Ronald Dancer*
Republican
45,348
34%
Robert Clifton*
Republican
44,185
33%
Michael Palazzolla
Democrat
22,245
17%
Raya Arbiol
Democrat
21,653
16%

99% of Estimated Total Vote

Last Updated: Wednesday, November 3, 2021 7:19PM

*incumbent

District 14: State Assembly
New Jersey
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Wayne DeAngelo*
Democrat
36,717
28%
Daniel Benson*
Democrat
36,145
27%
Andrew Pachuta
Republican
29,433
22%
Bina Shah
Republican
28,579
22%
Michael Bollentin
Ind
1,392
1%

100% of Estimated Total Vote

Last Updated: Wednesday, November 3, 2021 9:02PM

*incumbent

District 15: State Assembly
Winner Projected
New Jersey
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Anthony Verrelli*
Democrat
34,350
40%
Verlina Reynolds-Jackson*
Democrat
34,081
40%
Patricia Johnson
Republican
14,660
17%
Pedro Reyes
Ind
1,915
2%

99% of Estimated Total Vote

Last Updated: Wednesday, November 3, 2021 9:02PM

*incumbent

District 5: State Assembly
New Jersey
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
William Moen*
Democrat
26,293
28%
William Spearman*
Democrat
25,942
28%
Samuel DiMatteo
Republican
20,481
22%
Sean Sepsey
Republican
19,981
22%

85% of Estimated Total Vote

Last Updated: Wednesday, November 3, 2021 1:06AM

*incumbent

District 4: State Assembly
New Jersey
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Paul Moriarty*
Democrat
32,601
26%
Gabriela Mosquera*
Democrat
31,733
25%
Patricia Kline
Republican
30,005
24%
Denise Gonzalez
Republican
29,648
24%
Nicholas Magner
Ind
1,089
1%

96% of Estimated Total Vote

Last Updated: Wednesday, November 3, 2021 1:06AM

*incumbent

District 16: State Assembly
New Jersey
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Roy Freiman*
Democrat
36,737
26%
Sadaf Jaffer
Democrat
35,348
25%
Vincent Panico
Republican
35,091
25%
Joseph Lukac
Republican
34,447
24%

100% of Estimated Total Vote

Last Updated: Wednesday, November 3, 2021 9:04PM

*incumbent

District 1: State Senate
Winner Projected
New Jersey
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Michael Testa*
Republican
40,939
65%
Yolanda Garcia Balicki
Democrat
22,241
35%

100% of Estimated Total Vote

Last Updated: Wednesday, November 3, 2021 1:47AM

*incumbent

District 2: State Senate
New Jersey
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Vince Polistina
Republican
30,312
52%
Vince Mazzeo
Democrat
27,740
48%

100% of Estimated Total Vote

Last Updated: Wednesday, November 3, 2021 12:33AM

District 3: State Senate
New Jersey
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Edward Durr
Republican
32,497
52%
Steve Sweeney*
Democrat
30,268
48%

100% of Estimated Total Vote

Last Updated: Wednesday, November 3, 2021 2:23PM

*incumbent

District 4: State Senate
New Jersey
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Fred Madden*
Democrat
33,990
54%
Stephen Pakradooni
Republican
29,521
46%

96% of Estimated Total Vote

Last Updated: Wednesday, November 3, 2021 1:04AM

*incumbent

District 6: State Senate
Winner Projected
New Jersey
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
James Beach*
Democrat
40,825
64%
John Foley
Republican
23,312
36%

93% of Estimated Total Vote

Last Updated: Wednesday, November 3, 2021 5:55PM

*incumbent

District 7: State Senate
Winner Projected
New Jersey
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Troy Singleton*
Democrat
42,692
61%
Michelle Arnold
Republican
26,922
39%

99% of Estimated Total Vote

Last Updated: Wednesday, November 3, 2021 5:58PM

*incumbent

District 8: State Senate
New Jersey
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Jean Stanfield
Republican
37,793
52%
Dawn Addiego*
Democrat
34,691
48%

99% of Estimated Total Vote

Last Updated: Wednesday, November 3, 2021 6:03PM

*incumbent

District 9: State Senate
Winner Projected
New Jersey
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Christopher Connors*
Republican
60,674
70%
David Wright
Democrat
25,599
29%
Regina Discenza
Ind
662
1%

100% of Estimated Total Vote

Last Updated: Wednesday, November 3, 2021 3:14AM

*incumbent

District 10: State Senate
Winner Projected
New Jersey
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Jim Holzapfel*
Republican
55,431
69%
Emma Mammano
Democrat
24,367
31%

100% of Estimated Total Vote

Last Updated: Wednesday, November 3, 2021 12:30AM

*incumbent

District 11: State Senate
New Jersey
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Vin Gopal*
Democrat
33,610
51%
Lori Annetta
Republican
32,558
49%

99% of Estimated Total Vote

Last Updated: Wednesday, November 3, 2021 6:16PM

*incumbent

District 12: State Senate
Winner Projected
New Jersey
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Samuel Thompson*
Republican
44,685
66%
Joseph Altomonte
Democrat
22,862
34%

99% of Estimated Total Vote

Last Updated: Wednesday, November 3, 2021 7:13PM

*incumbent

District 13: State Senate
Winner Projected
New Jersey
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Declan O'Scanlon*
Republican
50,708
62%
Vincent Solomeno
Democrat
30,680
38%

99% of Estimated Total Vote

Last Updated: Wednesday, November 3, 2021 6:17PM

*incumbent

District 15: State Senate
Winner Projected
New Jersey
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Shirley Turner*
Democrat
35,336
71%
Susan Gaul
Republican
14,150
29%

99% of Estimated Total Vote

Last Updated: Wednesday, November 3, 2021 9:02PM

*incumbent

District 16: State Senate
New Jersey
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Andrew Zwicker
Democrat
37,451
52%
Michael Pappas
Republican
34,879
48%

100% of Estimated Total Vote

Last Updated: Wednesday, November 3, 2021 9:02PM

District 5: State Senate
Winner Projected
New Jersey
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Nilsa Cruz-Perez*
Democrat
27,003
57%
Clyde Cook
Republican
20,367
43%

85% of Estimated Total Vote

Last Updated: Wednesday, November 3, 2021 5:45PM

*incumbent

District 14: State Senate
New Jersey
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Linda Greenstein*
Democrat
36,504
54%
Adam Elias
Republican
31,069
46%

100% of Estimated Total Vote

Last Updated: Wednesday, November 3, 2021 9:02PM

*incumbent

District 8: State Assembly
New Jersey
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Michael Torrissi
Republican
38,572
27%
Brandon Umba
Republican
37,200
26%
Allison Eckel
Democrat
33,647
24%
Mark Natale
Democrat
33,489
23%

99% of Estimated Total Vote

Last Updated: Wednesday, November 3, 2021 6:10PM

Commonwealth Court Judge
Winner Projected
Pennsylvania
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Stacy Wallace
Republican
1,327,227
27%
Drew Crompton*
Republican
1,248,902
26%
Lori Dumas
Democrat
1,198,073
25%
David Spurgeon
Democrat
1,084,529
22%

90% of Estimated Total Vote

Last Updated: Wednesday, November 3, 2021 8:28PM

*incumbent

Supreme Court Justice
Winner Projected
Pennsylvania
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Kevin Brobson
Republican
1,369,745
52%
Maria McLaughlin
Democrat
1,270,459
48%

96% of Estimated Total Vote

Last Updated: Wednesday, November 3, 2021 8:28PM

Superior Court Judge
Winner Projected
Pennsylvania
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Megan Sullivan
Republican
1,447,996
55%
Timika Lane
Democrat
1,180,243
45%

95% of Estimated Total Vote

Last Updated: Wednesday, November 3, 2021 8:28PM

District 164: State House
Winner Projected
Pennsylvania
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Gina Curry
Democrat
6,162
78%
Brian Taylor
Republican
1,511
19%
Aniket Josan
Libertarian
204
3%

96% of Estimated Total Vote

Last Updated: Wednesday, November 3, 2021 2:01PM

District Attorney
Winner Projected
Philadelphia
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Lawrence Krasner*
Democrat
129,494
70%
Charles Peruto
Republican
55,932
30%

97% of Estimated Total Vote

Last Updated: Wednesday, November 3, 2021 8:29PM

*incumbent

Question 1
Philadelphia
Answer
Total Votes
Pct.
Yes
133,182
73%
No
49,442
27%

97% of Estimated Total Vote

Last Updated: Wednesday, November 3, 2021 8:24PM

Question 2
Philadelphia
Answer
Total Votes
Pct.
Yes
129,029
73%
No
48,472
27%

97% of Estimated Total Vote

Last Updated: Wednesday, November 3, 2021 8:24PM

Question 3
Philadelphia
Answer
Total Votes
Pct.
Yes
110,160
63%
No
66,083
37%

97% of Estimated Total Vote

Last Updated: Wednesday, November 3, 2021 8:24PM

Question 4
Philadelphia
Answer
Total Votes
Pct.
Yes
122,257
69%
No
54,636
31%

97% of Estimated Total Vote

Last Updated: Wednesday, November 3, 2021 8:24PM

Politics
What Murphy's narrow reelection victory means for Dems, GOP
South Jersey truck driver could beat longtime Senate president
Phil Murphy narrowly reelected governor in New Jersey
Supreme Court seems ready to strike down New York gun law
Being Blago | Official Trailer
TOP STORIES
What Murphy's narrow reelection victory means for Dems, GOP
1 dead, 3 injured in Philly shootings minutes apart and blocks away
Mother, son murdered inside home; shooter found dead: Police
Man shoots victim outside his Northeast Philly home: Police
Bucks County home burglaries may be linked to crime spree: Police
South Jersey truck driver could beat longtime Senate president
Nonprofit focuses on mental health for Philly youth
Show More
How to get cash for your old stuff... without lifting a finger
Diwali, Hindu festival of lights, begins Thursday: What to know
'Tiger King' Joe Exotic diagnosed with prostate cancer
Philadelphia bans traffic stops for minor infractions
AccuWeather: Another Cold Start
More TOP STORIES News