Governor
Winner Projected
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Philip Murphy*
Democrat
1,224,953
50%
Jack Ciattarelli
Republican
1,195,570
49%
Madelyn Hoffman
Ind
7,590
1%
Gregg Mele
Ind
7,120
1%
Joanne Kuniansky
Ind
3,564
1%
Ques. 1: Permit College Sports Betting
Answer
Total Votes
Pct.
No
1,123,185
57%
Yes
846,561
43%
Ques. 2: Non-Profit Gaming Proceeds
Answer
Total Votes
Pct.
Yes
1,241,340
64%
No
697,221
36%
District 1: State Assembly
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Erik Simonsen*
Republican
39,357
32%
Antwan McClellan*
Republican
38,971
31%
John Capizola
Democrat
22,797
18%
Julia Hankerson
Democrat
22,051
18%
Michael Gallo
Ind
566
1%
Jacob Selwood
Ind
379
1%
District 2: State Assembly
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Claire Swift
Republican
30,626
27%
Don Guardian
Republican
30,414
27%
John Armato*
Democrat
26,702
24%
Caren Fitzpatrick
Democrat
25,750
23%
District 3: State Assembly
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Beth Sawyer
Republican
32,646
26%
Bethanne McCarthy Patrick
Republican
32,484
26%
John Burzichelli*
Democrat
29,754
24%
Adam Taliaferro*
Democrat
29,298
24%
District 6: State Assembly
Winner Projected
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Louis Greenwald*
Democrat
40,796
32%
Pamela Lampitt*
Democrat
40,002
32%
Ed Farmer
Republican
22,619
18%
Richard Super
Republican
22,188
18%
District 7: State Assembly
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Herb Conaway*
Democrat
41,863
30%
Carol Murphy*
Democrat
41,361
30%
Douglas Dillon
Republican
27,237
20%
Joseph Jesuele
Republican
26,807
20%
District 9: State Assembly
Winner Projected
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Brian Rumpf*
Republican
60,288
35%
DiAnne Gove*
Republican
59,108
35%
Alexis Jackson
Democrat
25,733
15%
Kristen Henninger-Holland
Democrat
25,478
15%
District 12: State Assembly
Winner Projected
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Ronald Dancer*
Republican
45,348
34%
Robert Clifton*
Republican
44,185
33%
Michael Palazzolla
Democrat
22,245
17%
Raya Arbiol
Democrat
21,653
16%
District 14: State Assembly
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Wayne DeAngelo*
Democrat
36,717
28%
Daniel Benson*
Democrat
36,145
27%
Andrew Pachuta
Republican
29,433
22%
Bina Shah
Republican
28,579
22%
Michael Bollentin
Ind
1,392
1%
District 15: State Assembly
Winner Projected
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Anthony Verrelli*
Democrat
34,350
40%
Verlina Reynolds-Jackson*
Democrat
34,081
40%
Patricia Johnson
Republican
14,660
17%
Pedro Reyes
Ind
1,915
2%
District 5: State Assembly
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
William Moen*
Democrat
26,293
28%
William Spearman*
Democrat
25,942
28%
Samuel DiMatteo
Republican
20,481
22%
Sean Sepsey
Republican
19,981
22%
District 4: State Assembly
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Paul Moriarty*
Democrat
32,601
26%
Gabriela Mosquera*
Democrat
31,733
25%
Patricia Kline
Republican
30,005
24%
Denise Gonzalez
Republican
29,648
24%
Nicholas Magner
Ind
1,089
1%
District 16: State Assembly
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Roy Freiman*
Democrat
36,737
26%
Sadaf Jaffer
Democrat
35,348
25%
Vincent Panico
Republican
35,091
25%
Joseph Lukac
Republican
34,447
24%
District 1: State Senate
Winner Projected
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Michael Testa*
Republican
40,939
65%
Yolanda Garcia Balicki
Democrat
22,241
35%
District 2: State Senate
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Vince Polistina
Republican
30,312
52%
Vince Mazzeo
Democrat
27,740
48%
District 3: State Senate
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Edward Durr
Republican
32,497
52%
Steve Sweeney*
Democrat
30,268
48%
District 4: State Senate
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Fred Madden*
Democrat
33,990
54%
Stephen Pakradooni
Republican
29,521
46%
District 6: State Senate
Winner Projected
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
James Beach*
Democrat
40,825
64%
John Foley
Republican
23,312
36%
District 7: State Senate
Winner Projected
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Troy Singleton*
Democrat
42,692
61%
Michelle Arnold
Republican
26,922
39%
District 8: State Senate
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Jean Stanfield
Republican
37,793
52%
Dawn Addiego*
Democrat
34,691
48%
District 9: State Senate
Winner Projected
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Christopher Connors*
Republican
60,674
70%
David Wright
Democrat
25,599
29%
Regina Discenza
Ind
662
1%
District 10: State Senate
Winner Projected
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Jim Holzapfel*
Republican
55,431
69%
Emma Mammano
Democrat
24,367
31%
District 11: State Senate
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Vin Gopal*
Democrat
33,610
51%
Lori Annetta
Republican
32,558
49%
District 12: State Senate
Winner Projected
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Samuel Thompson*
Republican
44,685
66%
Joseph Altomonte
Democrat
22,862
34%
District 13: State Senate
Winner Projected
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Declan O'Scanlon*
Republican
50,708
62%
Vincent Solomeno
Democrat
30,680
38%
District 15: State Senate
Winner Projected
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Shirley Turner*
Democrat
35,336
71%
Susan Gaul
Republican
14,150
29%
District 16: State Senate
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Andrew Zwicker
Democrat
37,451
52%
Michael Pappas
Republican
34,879
48%
District 5: State Senate
Winner Projected
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Nilsa Cruz-Perez*
Democrat
27,003
57%
Clyde Cook
Republican
20,367
43%
District 14: State Senate
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Linda Greenstein*
Democrat
36,504
54%
Adam Elias
Republican
31,069
46%
District 8: State Assembly
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Michael Torrissi
Republican
38,572
27%
Brandon Umba
Republican
37,200
26%
Allison Eckel
Democrat
33,647
24%
Mark Natale
Democrat
33,489
23%
Commonwealth Court Judge
Winner Projected
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Stacy Wallace
Republican
1,327,227
27%
Drew Crompton*
Republican
1,248,902
26%
Lori Dumas
Democrat
1,198,073
25%
David Spurgeon
Democrat
1,084,529
22%
Supreme Court Justice
Winner Projected
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Kevin Brobson
Republican
1,369,745
52%
Maria McLaughlin
Democrat
1,270,459
48%
Superior Court Judge
Winner Projected
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Megan Sullivan
Republican
1,447,996
55%
Timika Lane
Democrat
1,180,243
45%
District 164: State House
Winner Projected
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Gina Curry
Democrat
6,162
78%
Brian Taylor
Republican
1,511
19%
Aniket Josan
Libertarian
204
3%
District Attorney
Winner Projected
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Lawrence Krasner*
Democrat
129,494
70%
Charles Peruto
Republican
55,932
30%
Question 1
Answer
Total Votes
Pct.
Yes
133,182
73%
No
49,442
27%
Question 2
Answer
Total Votes
Pct.
Yes
129,029
73%
No
48,472
27%
Question 3
Answer
Total Votes
Pct.
Yes
110,160
63%
No
66,083
37%
Question 4
Answer
Total Votes
Pct.
Yes
122,257
69%
No
54,636
31%
