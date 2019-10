EMBED >More News Videos Councilmember seeks cashless stores ban. John Rawlins reports during Action News at Noon on February 5, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Beginning Tuesday, all stores in the City of Philadelphia are required to accept cash.The cashless ban was introduced as a way to help protect lower-income residents who might not have electronic banking services available to them, officials said.Mayor Jim Kenney signed the bill into law back in February.Some transactions excluded from the law include those made by telephone, mail or online and payments at parking lots and garages.