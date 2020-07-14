Philly Managing Director Brian Abernathy to announce resignation: Sources

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Managing Director Brian Abernathy is expected to announce his resignation, Action News has learned.Sources say more details would be made public on Tuesday and that he would be on the job until September.Abernathy was appointed managing director by Mayor Jim Kenney on January 15, 2019.He has been at the helm with Kenney through the COVID-19 outbreak and protests and riots that followed in later months.Sources say Abernathy's resignation has been in the works for several weeks.Abernathy previously served as first deputy managing director since January 2016.