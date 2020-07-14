Politics

Philly Managing Director Brian Abernathy to announce resignation: Sources

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Managing Director Brian Abernathy is expected to announce his resignation, Action News has learned.

Sources say more details would be made public on Tuesday and that he would be on the job until September.

Abernathy was appointed managing director by Mayor Jim Kenney on January 15, 2019.

He has been at the helm with Kenney through the COVID-19 outbreak and protests and riots that followed in later months.

Sources say Abernathy's resignation has been in the works for several weeks.

Abernathy previously served as first deputy managing director since January 2016.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsphiladelphiaphiladelphia newssocietypoliticscommunity
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man hospitalized following questionable arrest in Wildwood
Philly FOP facing criticism after controversial group attends rally
New video shows what led up to controversial restraint in Allentown
Videos show large block party despite COVID-19 guidelines
3 teens killed in crash on Atlantic City Expressway
Bucks family finds bees in their house, honey dripping from the walls
Mother speaks out after son dies saving swimmers in Ventnor
Show More
Search continues for missing 2-year-old boy
Body found at Lake Piru believed to be Naya Rivera
2 of area's largest school districts prepare reopening plans for fall
Search underway for missing swimmer in Ocean City
Taxes are due July 15. Here's what you should know
More TOP STORIES News