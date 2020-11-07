2020 presidential election

Philadelphia reacts after Joe Biden declared president-elect

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Many people took to the streets of Philadelphia to react to the announcement Saturday of Joe Biden being elected the next president of the United States.

ABC News is characterizing Biden as the apparent winner in Pennsylvania because the vote is very close and has not yet been certified. Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes, would put him over the required 270 needed to win the White House.

Some converged near the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City, where ballots were being counted since Election Day, to cheer in jubilation while on the other side of the street another group shouted in favor of President Donald Trump.




Applauds and cheers could be heard in South Philadelphia.



Over at Independence Mall, a large group gathered in support of Biden as music played.



Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by a historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil.

Trump refused to concede, threatening further legal action on ballot counting.

