Philadelphia reacts after Joe Biden declared president-elect

Outside of the convention center, two competing rallies. Biden’s side, which has a lot more people, is cheering. Heard chants of “lock him up,” “Black Lives Matter,” and “goodbye.” Trump’s side is relatively quiet pic.twitter.com/bqPJ0an3Nq — Beccah Hendrickson (@Beccah6abc) November 7, 2020

“It’s not about democrats or republicans, it’s about humans and the rights that everybody deserves.” Pure joy from the Biden crowd. pic.twitter.com/X06LO00Qw1 — Beccah Hendrickson (@Beccah6abc) November 7, 2020

The scene in South Philadelphia after Joe Biden is declared president-elect. https://t.co/3aozhcWsbm pic.twitter.com/68vvnmxgcQ — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) November 7, 2020

Independence Mall now where a huge crowd is gathering. There are cones are the ground to mark social distance and pretty much everyone I’ve seen is wearing masks. Mayor is supposed to speak soon pic.twitter.com/z5qDCjv91U — Beccah Hendrickson (@Beccah6abc) November 7, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Many people took to the streets of Philadelphia to react to the announcement Saturday of Joe Biden being elected the next president of the United States.ABC News is characterizing Biden as the apparent winner in Pennsylvania because the vote is very close and has not yet been certified. Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes, would put him over the required 270 needed to win the White House.Some converged near the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City, where ballots were being counted since Election Day, to cheer in jubilation while on the other side of the street another group shouted in favor of President Donald Trump.Applauds and cheers could be heard in South Philadelphia.Over at Independence Mall, a large group gathered in support of Biden as music played.Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by a historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil.Trump refused to concede, threatening further legal action on ballot counting.-----ABC News has contributed to this report.