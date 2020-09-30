PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The first of the three highly anticipated 2020 presidential debates occurred Tuesday night as President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden faced off in Cleveland.
The debate hit on a number of topics important to voters, including each candidate's individual records, the Supreme Court, COVID-19, the economy, race and violence in our cities and the integrity of the election.
So who won the debate?
That question may not be answered fully until Nov. 3, but we're asking how you felt about the candidates' performance in Cleveland.
Vote 2020: Election Resources for Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware
Let us know how you feel in our 4 post-debate poll questions below.
Post-debate poll: Who won the debate, Joe Biden or Donald Trump?
Joe Biden and Donald Trump created plenty of headlines in the first debate of the 2020 election.
VOTE 2020
