How to pronounce Kamala Harris' name and what it means

SAN FRANCISCO -- Millions of Americans will read Kamala Harris' name on the ballot Tuesday -- but do they know what her name means? Or even how to say it?Harris' first name is rooted in her South Asian heritage. Sen. Harris' mom is from India, her father from Jamaica.Kamala means "lotus flower," a plant holding deep meaning in Indian culture. Harris describes the flower in her memoir as growing underwater, with flowers that rise above the surface, with roots planted firmly in the river's bottom.Despite holding national office for a few years now, some still seem to struggle with her name. The best way we can explain the correct pronunciation is to take the word "comma" and add a "-la" sound to the end: "Comma-la."But hearing it may make it even easier. Politifact made this video to fully break it down: