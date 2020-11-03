vote 2020

How to pronounce Kamala Harris' name and what it means

SAN FRANCISCO -- Millions of Americans will read Kamala Harris' name on the ballot Tuesday -- but do they know what her name means? Or even how to say it?

Harris' first name is rooted in her South Asian heritage. Sen. Harris' mom is from India, her father from Jamaica.

RELATED: Everything you don't know about Kamala Harris' San Francisco Bay Area roots

Kamala means "lotus flower," a plant holding deep meaning in Indian culture. Harris describes the flower in her memoir as growing underwater, with flowers that rise above the surface, with roots planted firmly in the river's bottom.

Despite holding national office for a few years now, some still seem to struggle with her name. The best way we can explain the correct pronunciation is to take the word "comma" and add a "-la" sound to the end: "Comma-la."

But hearing it may make it even easier. Politifact made this video to fully break it down:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniakamala harriselection dayvote 2020joe biden2020 presidential electionelectionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTE 2020
Trump, Biden make final stops in presidential race; Election Day arrives
Judge tosses out GOP-led effort to disqualify drive-thru ballots in Houston
What is voter suppression?
Where Trump stands on key 2020 issues
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE updates and resources for Election Day 2020
Election Day Poll: What issues mattered most to local voters in 2020
With post-election lawsuits looming, a final push for votes in Pa.
Trump, Biden make final stops in presidential race; Election Day arrives
NJ ballot question: Should the state legalize marijuana?
Pa. voters go to polls on Election Day in Trump, Biden presidential race
AccuWeather: Cool, Not As Windy For Voters; Warm-Up Coming
Show More
The election result may be delayed. That's OK.
Some lines, but few issues for voters in Delaware Co.
Philly's historic City Tavern closing due to coronavirus
Man shot while opening front door
Man fatally shot in head in Hunting Park
More TOP STORIES News