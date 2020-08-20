Politics

President Trump makes Pennsylvania visit where former V.P. Biden was born

By
OLD FORGE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- President Donald Trump made a campaign stop in a town near Scranton, Pennsylvania Thursday where presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden was born.

The president delivered remarks outside the Mariotti Building Products, a company in Old Forge, Pennsylvania.

Trump spoke about how important Pennsylvania is to him and touted his accomplishments while in office.

"What we've done in just a short period of time, there's been no administration that's accomplished what we've accomplished," said Trump. "Despite pandemics, despite all of the opposition and all of the witch hunts, at stake in this election is the survival of our nation."

Trump's Pennsylvania visit came just hours before the new democratic presidential nominee is set to give his formal address.
