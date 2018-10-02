President Trump visiting Center City Tuesday afternoon

President Donald Trump will visit Center City on Tuesday to give a speech on small business and the workforce.The president is scheduled to address the national Electrical Contractors Association Convention at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.There will be approximately 10,000 electrical contractors, electricians and apprentices in attendance from across the country at the convention.The White House says President Trump plans to highlight his commitment to workforce development, and small business growth.The general program begins at 12:15 p.m., with the President's remarks scheduled for 2:30 p.m.His appearance will impact afternoon traffic in the city. Protests are also planned around the Convention Center.------