The Roots headline Gov. Wolf's inauguration ball

The Roots headlined Wolf's inauguration ball. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on January 16, 2019.

HARRISBURG (WPVI) --
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf started off his second term with an inauguration ball in Harrisburg.

Philadelphia's own The Roots headlined Tuesday night at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center.

Governor Wolf, First Lady Frances, newly-elected Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman and his wife Gisele took the stage to thank voters and supporters.

Governor Wolf took the oath of office on the steps of the Statehouse earlier in the day.

Wolf begins second term as Pennsylvania governor. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on January 15, 2019.


