Too close to call in N.J. race between MacArthur & Kim

New Jersey race too close to call. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on November 7, 2018.

By
It's coming down to the wire in New Jersey's third congressional district.

It has been a fierce battle between two-term Republican incumbent Tom MacArthur and Democrat Andy Kim, a former national security aide to President Barack Obama.

Around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Kim closed out the night at his campaign headquarters in Mount Laurel thanking his supporters for their relentless efforts.

"We knew that this would be one of the toughest and tightest races in the country. We've been saying that all along. That's exactly why we've taken the steps that we have," Kim said.

In Burlington County, six precincts have still not been tallied, and provisional and mail-in ballots have not been counted.

Provisional ballots have also not been counted in Ocean County, though all precincts there are reporting.

MacArthur did not speak at his election night party in Toms River, though Ocean County Republican Party chair George Gilmore did take the podium to show his support behind the candidate.

"Although we feel confident Tom is in the lead and he will move on to be successful, at least that's my opinion, unfortunately Tom cannot make a statement," Gilmore said.

MacArthur is expected to make a statement sometime Wednesday.
