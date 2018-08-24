POLITICS

Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg granted immunity in Michael Cohen investigation, ABC News reports

NEW YORK --
U.S. prosecutors granted immunity to longtime Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg in the investigation of former Donald Trump attorney Michael Cohen, sources tell ABC News.

The veteran Trump Organization employee was subpoenaed earlier this year to appear before a grand jury hearing a case presented by federal prosecutors in New York's Southern District, as ABC News previously reported.

Weisselberg is one of the longest-serving employees of President Donald Trump, having worked for Trump's father, Fred, before joining the company decades ago.

Developing story with information from ABC News.

