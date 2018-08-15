CENTER CITY (WPVI) --Union workers came together Wednesday to show their support for immigrant rights.
Various groups gathered at Penn's Landing to declare that immigrant rights are workers rights.
The building trades say they are joining the fight to stop the Trump administration's attack on immigrant workers and their families.
From Penn's Landing, thousands marched to the U.S. Custom House on the 200 block of Chestnut Street where they held a rally.
