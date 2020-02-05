Vice President Mike Pence to visit Philadelphia on Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to arrive in Philadelphia late Wednesday morning.He will head to Saint Francis de Sales School in Southwest Philadelphia to make his remarks on education.The Vice President is making this stop in a battleground state during 'School Choice Week'.His Philadelphia visit comes a day after the State of the Union, where President Trump singled out Philadelphia fourth grader Janiyah Davis as he discussed opportunity scholarships.The President stated that too many children are trapped in failing government schools.He continued that 18 states created "opportunity scholarships," which mean students can attend another public school outside their district or nonpublic school.But, the President stated that thousands remain on waiting lists, like Janiyah.The President said, "Janiyah's mom, Stephanie, is a single parent and would do anything to give her daughter a better future, but that was put out of reach when Pennsylvania's Governor vetoed legislation to expand school choice to 50,000 children."He later added, "But Janiyah, I have some good news for you, your long wait is over. I can proudly announce tonight that an opportunity scholarship has become available, is going to you, and you will soon be heading to the school of your choice."Governor Wolf did highlight education in his budget address, also on Tuesday. He has long championed public education. His proposals include more public school funding and borrowing money to address environmental hazards in schools.