Politics

State Rep. Brendan Boyle on Trump, impeachment and more

By Niki Hawkins
This week on Inside Story, Congressman Brendan Boyle dropped by to sound off on a host of topics in local and national politics.

He first discussed the impeachment proceedings of President Donald Trump, then touched on local legislation he has co-authored and a host of other topics.

Our panelists weigh in on who could run for governor and the latest in the impeachment proceedings of President Donald Trump.

In segment 2, The panelists join the show to talk about the latest in criminal justice reform, headlined by the case of a Delaware County man, David Sheppard, whose life sentence was commuted by Governor Tom Wolf only to be rearrested by the outgoing District Attorney.

Then, our panelists weighed in on who could run for governor?

The panel hits on four topics that warrant more attention.

In segment 3, the panel offers its Stories of the Week; four topics that warrant a bit more attention.

Host Tamala Edwards is joined this week by Newsmaker Congressman Brendan Boyle (D), George Burrell, Donna Gentile O'Donnell, Brian Tierney and Liz Preate Havey.
