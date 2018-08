EMBED >More News Videos The date has been set for the Gubernatorial debate. Plus, Bob Menendez's drop in polls and the Pope responds to the sex abuse scandal in Pa.

Calibrating the #MeToo movement and three other stories that warrant more attention.

Delaware Senator Chris Coons joined Matt O'Donnell for a discussion about the Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination, Joe Biden's potential presidential run, and his bipartisan bill to protect Special Counsel Robert Mueller.Our Insiders chime in on the Pennsylvania Governor's race, the New Jersey senate race, Miss America trouble, and the Pope's response to the P.A. Grand Jury report on Catholic churches.Catch the full Inside Story Sundays at 11:30 a.m. on 6abc.----------