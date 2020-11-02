inside story

Inside Story's 2020 Election Special - Pa, Del., N.J. head to the polls

The panel looks at how the local and national races could play out on Election Day.
By Niki Hawkins
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Matt O'Donnell and Tamala Edwards hosted a local election special for this week's Inside Story, offering a round-up of all the local elections across the Tri-state area - Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

They also welcomed back a few Inside Story panelists virtually to weigh in on this contentious election year.

Rejoining the panel was Sharmain Matlock-Turner, Dom Giordano, Larry Platt and Alison Young.

Related topics:
politicsphiladelphiapoliticsinside story
