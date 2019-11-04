Previewing Tuesday's local Pennsylvania elections

Also, notable local celebrities Malcolm Jenkins of the Eagles and rapper Meek Mill lead a discussion about policing in Philadelphia, in the midst of the city's continued search for its next police commissioner. Other topics include: the NCAA's decision to allow athletes to profit from endorsements, the latest results from the Franklin and Marshall College Poll and Inside Stories of the Week.
This week's panel is comprised of Communications Executive Nia Meeks, Attorney and Journalist Christine Flowers, Governmental Affairs David Dix and G. Terry Madonna.