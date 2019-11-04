Politics

Previewing Tuesday's local Pennsylvania elections

By Niki Hawkins
Election Day is coming up and the races for Philadelphia Mayor and City Council are in the focus for this week's panel. Among the election topics are Mayor Jim Kenney's refusal to debate his opponent, is he bracing for a run at Governor down the road and more.
Malcolm Jenkins and Meek Mill put community policing in the spotlight. Plus, the NCAA to allow players to profit off their name.



Also, notable local celebrities Malcolm Jenkins of the Eagles and rapper Meek Mill lead a discussion about policing in Philadelphia, in the midst of the city's continued search for its next police commissioner. Other topics include: the NCAA's decision to allow athletes to profit from endorsements, the latest results from the Franklin and Marshall College Poll and Inside Stories of the Week.
This week's panel is comprised of Communications Executive Nia Meeks, Attorney and Journalist Christine Flowers, Governmental Affairs David Dix and G. Terry Madonna.

