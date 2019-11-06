Politics

Working Families Party's Kendra Brooks wins Philadelphia City Council At-Large seat

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Five Democrats, a Republican, and a Working Families Party candidate all won Philadelphia City Council At-Large seats in Tuesday's election.

Councilmember-Elect Kendra Brooks of Nicetown said voters and the Working Families Party have made history.

With Brooks' win, voters took one of the at-large seats long held by a Republican, most recently Al Taubenberger.

"They said we couldn't do it -- that we didn't have the right connections, didn't have the right money," said Brooks in statement. "They said a black, single mom from North Philly wasn't the right person. But we have proven that this is our movement and our moment. This is just the start. We're bringing our movement to City Hall, and we're not going to stop until we build the city we deserve."

Democrats Allan Domb, Derek Green, Helen Gym, K. Richardson, and Isaiah Thomas will retain their seats for the next four years.

Republican incumbent David Oh held onto his seat in a close race against Brooks' WFP running mate Nicolas O'Rourke.



