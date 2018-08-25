Popular YouTuber identified in wrong-way crash that killed mother and daughter in California

EMBED </>More Videos

Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter

CALIFORNIA (WPVI) --
The driver in a horrific wrong way crash that killed three people in California Thursday has been identified.

Police say 18-year-old Trevor Heitmann was behind the wheel of a $200,000 McLaren sports car that barreled down the wrong side of the road.

The accident killed Heitman, a 43-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl.

Investigators say Heitman had a popular Youtube channel where he mostly discussed video games under the name "McSkillet."
According to authorities, Heitman was struggling with depression when he caused the crash.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
youtubecrashu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man sought for burglary at murdered model's apartment
Man gets 51 years for crossfire killing of 8-year-old Gabby Hill Carter
Homeless vet who helped NJ woman says money being withheld
Man charged with killing girlfriend's 8-month-old daughter in Blackwood
Nearly 100 pounds of cocaine seized at Delaware port
Pope visits Ireland amid new global outrage over sex abuse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Girard Avenue
Man critical after being shot in North Philadelphia
Show More
NFL to kickoff the season in Philly next week with festival
3 suspects charged in death of girl, 9, hit by stray bullet in Bridgeton
Man hospitalized after shooting in Trenton
Most serious charges dismissed in Penn State frat death
Eagles coach, Doug Pederson signs his book for fans
More News